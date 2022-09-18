It's OK to panic, a little, after Week 1 when one of your stars struggles. We share your frustration when guys like Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, Mike Williams and D.J. Moore, among others, had bad games. But you can't overreact.

Now, there are some situations where you should be concerned. The Cowboys, namely Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb, could be in trouble with Dak Prescott (thumb) out. David Montgomery, Cam Akers, Dameon Pierce and Travis Etienne don't look good right now. And the Patriots might not have a player you can trust.

But let's see what happens in Week 2. Things could change. And you might regret your initial overreaction.

Go back to last year in Week 1 with Aaron Rodgers when the Saints demolished the Packers 38-3. Rodgers was terrible in that game with 133 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He scored one Fantasy point.

Do you remember what happened next? He rattled off six games in a row with at least 23 Fantasy points en route to winning his second consecutive MVP award. As Rodgers would say, Fantasy managers need to R-E-L-A-X.

We know you want to win every Fantasy matchup. So do we. But one game shouldn't be your sample size, and we'll see what happens in Week 2 if these concerns become a trend. Hopefully, the stars you're counting on this season deliver in a big way.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 240 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.8

Matthew Stafford was another player who had a disappointing Week 1 in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills. He struggled with 29-of-41 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Questions were raised about his elbow, the Rams having a Super Bowl hangover and if Stafford was already washed up.

I expect Stafford to rebound with a monster game in Week 2 against the Falcons, which is why he's our Start of the Week. He's had time to correct some of his mistakes from Week 1 since that game was Thursday night, and hopefully he'll get on the same page with Allen Robinson, who is also a bounce-back candidate in this matchup.

The Falcons just allowed Jameis Winston to pass for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, with 213 yards and both scores coming in the fourth quarter. That defensive letdown should carry over to this week on the road, and Stafford should be ready to go from the start.

Let's keep in mind with Stafford's struggles in Week 1 that the Bills might have the best defense in the NFL. The Falcons don't have that level of talent. Sean McVay also has never been two games under .500 in his career, so the Rams should win this game, with Stafford leading the way. He could be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 277 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 23 Kirk Cousins looked good in the new Vikings offense in Week 1 against Green Bay, and he passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He has another tough matchup in Week 2 at Philadelphia on Monday night, and you shouldn't fear Cousins in prime time anymore. He's set up for another top-10 finish this week against the Eagles, who gave up 35 points against the Lions in Week 1. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 295 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.8 Derek Carr struggled in Week 1 at the Chargers with three interceptions, but he should rebound this week at home against the Cardinals. Arizona was embarrassed by Patrick Mahomes last week for 360 yards and five touchdowns, and hopefully Carr can pick apart this beat-up defense as well. I'm expecting Carr to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in the first home game for new receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 195 RUYDS -1 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 3.8 I don't think Aaron Rodgers would have had a big game in Week 1 against Minnesota, but things might have been different if Christian Watson caught what would have been a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Things went downhill from there as Rodgers finished the game with just 195 passing yards and one interception. Rodgers should get Allen Lazard (ankle) back this week, and Lazard is worth starting in most leagues. And Rodgers has owned the Bears, with 15 total touchdowns against Chicago in the past four meetings. He'll rebound at home in Week 2. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 338 RUYDS 47 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.2 Joe Burrow was all over the place in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. He had five turnovers (four interceptions) and was sacked seven times. But also passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards. Hopefully he can eliminate the mistakes this week and have success against the Cowboys, and it sounds like Tee Higgins (concussion) will be active. Burrow has top-five potential in this game, even on the road. Trey Lance QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 164 RUYDS 54 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Trey Lance had a rough first game in Week 1 at Chicago, but I'm giving him a pass since the weather was a disaster with the rain, and George Kittle (groin) was out. But Lance has to improve if Fantasy managers are going to trust him, and I like his chances for a rebound game this week at home against Seattle. The Seahawks have to travel after playing on Monday night, and Russell Wilson just had 340 passing yards and a touchdown against this defense. Lance likely won't do that, but he should make plays with his legs without Elijah Mitchell (knee) for the 49ers. And Lance did have 13 carries for 54 yards against the Bears. Give Lance another chance as a low-end starter in Week 2.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 313 RUYDS 12 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 35.7 There were some flaws for Carson Wentz in Week 1 against Jacksonville, but the positives were definitely on display. He passed for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 12 yards, which was great to see. The Commanders had a healthy receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and the running backs all making plays, and it appears like the Washington coaching staff has faith in Wentz. For this week, he can be considered a low-end starter against Detroit.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 Jared Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he should be in a similar range this week against the Commanders. Goff is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. I wouldn't be surprised if this game gets loose, and Las Vegas expects the same with a total of 49 as of Wednesday. I expect Washington to have success moving the ball against the Lions, and Goff should follow suit if this game becomes a shootout.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 266 RUYDS 7 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.3 The Bills just held the Rams to 10 points in Los Angeles, with Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions. Buffalo should be able to contain Ryan Tannehill, and he's only worth starting in deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tannehill had 22 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 1, but he struggled against the Bills last year at home with 216 passing yards and one interception, along with a rushing score. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 275 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.4 Trevor Lawrence could have had a bigger game in Week 1 at Washington, but he missed some throws and finished with just 15 Fantasy points. I don't know if he'll be much better against the Colts, and he averaged 15 Fantasy points per game in two meetings with Indianapolis last year. I don't mind Lawrence as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I wouldn't consider him as a streaming option to replace Dak Prescott (thumb) this week. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 270 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 16.8 Tua Tagovailoa played well in Week 1 against New England with 270 passing yards and a touchdown for 16 Fantasy points, and we'll see if he can do better than that this week. I'd bet against it, and Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Ravens secondary was tested last week by the Jets since Joe Flacco threw 59 passes -- but it's Flacco and the Jets. I'm not sure if this game will reach the 44.5 projected over/under, and Tagovailoa should have minimal stats in this matchup. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 121 RUYDS 28 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.6 Justin Fields struggled in the rain in Week 1 against San Francisco, passing for just 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with rushing for 28 yards. I don't expect a much better performance in Week 2 against the Packers, who were just embarrassed on the road at Minnesota. In two games against Green Bay last year, Fields averaged 17.5 Fantasy points per game, and I would expect him to be in that range this week. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 269 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 25.6 The last time Jameis Winston faced his former team in Week 8 last season he suffered a torn ACL. He returned from that injury in Week 1 against Atlanta and played well, scoring 24 Fantasy points in a comeback effort for New Orleans, but this should be a tougher task. The Buccaneers defense should be able to contain Winston and force him into some mistakes, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 212 RUYDS -1 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Tom Brady has struggled with the Saints in two years as the Buccaneers quarterback. While he does have two games with at least 23 Fantasy points over that span, he also has two outings with four points or less. This could be another bad performance for Brady with Chris Godwin (hamstring) out, and we're waiting to find out about the status of left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) for this week. Brady is tough to bench, but he also scored just 12 Fantasy points in Week 1 when Godwin got hurt. I don't have high expectations for Brady in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 58 REC 7 REYDS 72 TD 0 FPTS/G 20 Antonio Gibson will be a quality starter for as long as Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) remains out, which will be for at least three more games. In Week 1 against Jacksonville, Gibson had 14 carries for 58 yards, along with seven catches for 72 yards on eight targets. That's tremendous production, and it's great to see him so heavily involved in the passing game. The Lions run defense allowed 216 yards and four touchdowns to the Eagles in Week 1, so Gibson has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 2. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 23 Kareem Hunt should be viewed as a must-start running back in all leagues even though he's the No. 2 option in Cleveland's backfield behind Nick Chubb. In Week 1 at Carolina, Hunt had 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hopefully he continues to get around 15 total touches per week, and he should return value as a top 20 Fantasy option in all leagues if that's the case. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 We'll see if Darrell Henderson continues to dominate playing time over Cam Akers, but the Rams definitely favored Henderson in Week 1 against Buffalo. He had 13 carries for 47 yards, along with five catches for 26 yards on five targets. Akers, meanwhile, had three carries for no yards and wasn't involved in the passing game. The Rams are heavy favorites at home (-10.5) against the Falcons, and Henderson should have the opportunity for several scoring chances as the lead running back in Los Angeles. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 5 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.1 Dillon was the best offensive player for the Packers in Week 1 against the Vikings, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 2 against the Bears. This should be a game where both Packers running backs produce at a high level with Dillon and Aaron Jones, and Dillon is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Against the Vikings, Dillon had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 46 yards on six targets, and we hope that involvement in the passing game continues all year. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 96 REC 2 REYDS 9 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.5 Sanders looked great against the Lions in Week 1 with 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 9 yards on two targets. He might not like Fantasy Football, but Fantasy managers will love Sanders if he continues to produce like this. I like Kenneth Gainwell as a sleeper in this game, but Sanders is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. This should be a fun game on Monday night, and hopefully Sanders can find the end zone for the second time in as many weeks.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 7 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 I didn't want to believe that Michael Carter would be the best Jets running back to start the season, but that's what happened in Week 1 against Baltimore. And it should continue in Week 2 at Cleveland, with Carter getting more work than Breece Hall. Against the Ravens, Carter had 10 carries for 60 yards, along with seven catches for 40 yard on nine targets. Hall had six carries for 43 yards and six catches for 38 yards on 10 targets, but Carter is the preferred option now and worth using as a flex against the Browns. Chase Edmonds RB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 4 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Chase Edmonds didn't have a big game against the Patriots in Week 1 with 12 carries for 25 yards, along with four catches for 40 yards on four targets. He played more than Raheem Mostert, which should continue, and Edmonds could be a huge factor in the passing game this week. The Ravens just allowed Michael Carter and Breece Hall to combine for 13 catches for 78 yards on 19 targets in Week 1, so hopefully the Dolphins lean on Edmonds through the air in Week 2. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Travis Etienne might take a backseat to James Robinson after what happened in Week 1 at Washington, but I don't expect Etienne to go away. He's worth using as at least a flex option in PPR this week against the Colts. Against the Commanders, Etienne had just four carries for 47 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. He had a fumble, but the Jaguars recovered it, and Etienne could have caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence with a better throw. Robinson remains a flex play also, and hopefully both Jacksonville running backs can have success against the Colts at home. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 4 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Nyheim Hines had what will likely be a typical stat line in Week 1 at the Texans as long as Jonathan Taylor is healthy with three carries for 4 yards, along with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. In PPR leagues, that's a good flex option, and he might see his role expand in the passing game if Alec Pierce (concussion) is out this week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville also just allowed Washington's Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to catch 10 passes for 92 yards on 11 targets, which bodes well for Hines in this matchup. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 The 49ers will start Jeff Wilson at running back this week with Elijah Mitchell (knee) out, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will use a hot-hand approach against the Seahawks. That could mean Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason, but we also know Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance will get carries as well. It could get messy, but Wilson still has flex appeal as the starter. And the Seahawks are bad against pass-catching running backs -- Javonte Williams just had 11 catches for 65 yards on 12 targets in Week 1 -- and Wilson should have an edge over Davis-Price and Mason in that area.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 1 REYDS -3 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 I was concerned about Ezekiel Elliott before Dak Prescott (thumb) got hurt in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and now Elliott is just a flex for Week 2 against the Bengals. The Cowboys offensive line isn't as stout with Tyron Smith (hamstring) out, and Cooper Rush isn't going to enhance Elliott's value. Against the Buccaneers, Elliott ran well with 10 carries for 52 yards, but he had just one catch for minus-3 yards. I can see plenty of games with empty production for Elliott moving forward, and he's not a must-start running back in the majority of leagues. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 33 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 I'm still hopeful that Dameon Pierce will be the best running back for the Texans, but Week 1 was not a good start for his Fantasy managers. He took a backseat to Rex Burkhead against the Colts as Burkhead had 14 carries for 40 yards, along with five catches for 30 yards on eight targets. Pierce had 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target, but he needs more volume. Now, Lovie Smith said Pierce will get more work moving forward, but we need to see it first. As such, consider Pierce just a flex option in most leagues for Week 2. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 48th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Cam Akers can't be used in the majority of leagues right now until we see evidence that he's back in the good graces of Sean McVay. His usage -- or lack thereof with just three total touches in Week 1 against Buffalo -- was reportedly not health related, so hopefully Akers had a good week of practice. For now, treat Darrell Henderson as the lead running back for the Rams, and Akers is more like a handcuff. It might take a Henderson injury for Akers to get back on the field in a featured role. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 We'll see how the Bills use their running backs in Week 2 against the Titans, but it will be tough to trust Devin Singletary when Zack Moss and potentially James Cook are all getting work. In Week 1 against the Rams, Singletary looked the best with eight carries for 48 yards, but he only had two catches for 14 yards on two targets. Moss had six carries for 15 yards, but he had six catches for 21 yards on six targets. Cook had one carry for 2 yards and lost a fumble, so we'll see what happens with him. It's too messy for me, and Singletary is only a flex option in most leagues for Week 2. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT NE -2 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 2 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Ty Montgomery (knee) being placed on injured reserve should be a benefit for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and we'll see how the Patriots use either one -- or both -- in the passing game. I'd give a slight lean toward Stevenson as a pass catcher, but Harris did have two catches for 10 yards on three targets in Week 1 at Miami. You might want to avoid both until we see what happens, and the Steelers defense should be able to contain this Patriots attack. For now, consider Harris just a flex option in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I'm starting to fear that David Montgomery could be a bust for the full season after what happened in Week 1 against the 49ers. The concerns over the offensive line were more than justified, and Khalil Herbert looked like the better Bears running back. Against San Francisco, Montgomery had 17 carries for 26 yards, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets. Herbert had nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-2 yards. We'll see how both do against the Packers, but Montgomery should be considered a flex option at best. Hopefully he does well so we can start him with confidence moving forward.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 I'm counting on Allen Robinson to bounce back in Week 2 against the Falcons after a tough season-opener against the Bills when he caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets. He played 95 percent of the snaps against Buffalo and should remain heavily involved again, but this time with more targets. The Falcons just got beat up by the Saints in Week 1 with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry each scoring more than 18 PPR points, and Robinson and Cooper Kupp should follow suit this week. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.8 Gabe Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his last three games that matter, with six total scores over that span. Let's hope he can keep his scoring streak alive against the Titans this week. Last year, Buffalo had three receivers (Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley) all score at least 14 PPR points against Tennessee in Week 6, and maybe history will repeat itself this season with Diggs, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all playing well in the rematch. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 For at least one week, Amon-Ra St. Brown shut down any talk that his performance last season was due to everyone else being out in Detroit down the stretch. He was again a target monster against the Eagles, catching eight of 12 passes in his direction for 64 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in seven games in a row, including five in a row with at least 20 PPR points. There's no reason to go away from St. Brown now against the Commanders, who just allowed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to score at least 12 PPR points in Week 1 against Jacksonville. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Mike Williams and Josh Palmer should benefit with Keenan Allen (hamstring) not expected to play Thursday night. Williams should stay in all lineups, and Palmer is a sleeper to use as a No. 3 Fantasy option. Both had down games in Week 1 against the Raiders, as Williams had two catches for 10 yards on four targets, and Palmer had three catches for 5 yards on four targets. Williams has been awesome in his past two games at Kansas City with 13 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns over that span and at least 22 PPR points in each outing. And Palmer was great the last time Allen was out in Week 14 against the Giants last year when Palmer had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 D.J. Moore was a major disappointment in Week 1 against Cleveland with three catches for 43 yards on six targets, but he should rebound this week against the Giants. He's still continuing to develop a rapport with Baker Mayfield, but this should be an easier matchup to exploit. We'll see what Robbie Anderson does after his big game in Week 1 -- five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets -- but don't be afraid to trust Moore again. He'll have many big games this season, starting in Week 2 against the Giants.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm going back to Brandon Aiyuk has a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in what hopefully will be better conditions at home after playing in the sloppy rain in Chicago in Week 1. He only had two catches for 40 yards on two targets, but he should get more opportunities against Seattle. The Seahawks allowed Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to each score at least 11 PPR points in Week 1, and Aiyuk should get a few shots down the field to make plays in this matchup. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NYG -2 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 It was great to see Sterling Shepard back in Week 1 in his comeback from last year's Achilles injury, and he looked good with two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on four targets, including a 65-yard score. We'll see what happens with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and if Kadarius Toney plays more in Week 2, but Shepard should see an uptick in playing time and targets against the Panthers. Daniel Jones loves Shepard, and he should be a quality No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.4 We'll find out if what Jarvis Landry did in Week 1 against Atlanta is sustainable or not, but he's worth using this week as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. He led the Saints in targets (nine), catches (seven) and yards (114) against the Falcons, and he should prove to be a reliable weapon for Jameis Winston all season. Now, as Michael Thomas continues to get healthier, he should take production away from Landry, as will rookie Chris Olave as he gains more experience. But in a tough matchup with Tampa Bay, look for Winston to lean on Landry as a go-to option. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 4 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 DeVonta Smith went without a catch on four targets in Week 1 against Detroit, and we're already getting the squeaky wheel treatment for him heading into Week 2 against Minnesota. Coach Nick Sirianni said following the Lions game that "we have to (involve him)," adding "DeVonta Smith is not a good playmaker, (he's) a great playmaker." You can go back to Smith as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Vikings in what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 DK Metcalf was clearly the go-to receiver for Geno Smith in Week 1 against Denver with seven targets, but he finished with just 36 yards, including a lost fumble. I expect him to do better than that in Week 2, but not by a lot. In his past three games against San Francisco, Metcalf is averaging just 10.2 PPR points per game, and he only has one touchdown over that span. He's a good No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I don't consider him a must-start option in two-receiver formats. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Rashod Bateman saved Fantasy managers who started him last week at the Jets when he caught a 55-yard touchdown because he finished the game with just two catches for 59 yards and the score on five targets. Hopefully he'll be more involved this week, but he should be looking at a potential matchup with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, which is daunting. You can use Bateman as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I wouldn't have high expectations given the opponent. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 3 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Darnell Mooney had a tough Week 1 outing against San Francisco in the rain, and he finished with just one catch for 8 yards on three targets. He should improve in better conditions against the Packers this week, but he doesn't have a great history at Green Bay. In two games there, he's combined for just four catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns. I'd still use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but I don't have high expectations for him against this defense. Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 We got a glimpse of what life will be like for Amari Cooper with Jacoby Brissett, and it wasn't pretty for Cooper in Week 1 against the Panthers. Cooper had six targets and finished with three catches for 17 yards. Hopefully things can improve in Week 2 against the Jets, but I don't have high expectations for Cooper while Brissett is starting. At best, consider Cooper a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Robert Woods WR TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Kyle Philips might be the only reliable Titans receiver right now, which isn't a good indication for where Treylon Burks and Robert Woods are for Fantasy managers. In Week 1 against the Giants, Philips had six catches for 66 yards on nine targets, while Burks had three catches for 55 yards on five targets and Woods had one catch for 13 yards on two targets. There's no way you can start Woods against the Bills, and another down game like this might make him droppable in 10-team leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Pat Freiermuth was a go-to guy for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 at Cincinnati with 10 targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. Freiermuth was second on the Steelers in targets behind Diontae Johnson (12), and Freiermuth finished with five catches for 75 yards. The Patriots do a solid job defending tight ends, but Freiermuth should still be started in all leagues if he's going to be this involved in the game plan. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Zach Ertz played in Week 1 against Kansas City despite dealing with a calf injury prior to the game, and he finished with two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He should do better this week against the Raiders, who allowed a touchdown to Gerald Everett in Week 1. Ertz has plenty of upside as long as DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) are out, and he should have better production in Week 2 following a full week of practice. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.4 Gerald Everett should benefit with Keenan Allen (hamstring) out Thursday night, and Everett did well in Week 1 against the Raiders with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets. The Chiefs allowed Zach Ertz to score in Week 1, and I expect Justin Herbert to make Everett a go-to option in what should be a high-scoring game. Everett is a No. 1 Fantasy tight end coming into this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Tyler Higbee is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this week against the Falcons. While he didn't have a big game against Buffalo with five catches for 39 yards, he did have 11 targets and should remain a popular option for Matthew Stafford. I expect Stafford and the Rams to get back on track, so don't be surprised if Higbee finds the end zone. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Albert Okwuegbunam should have scored a touchdown Monday night against Seattle, but he was tackled at the goal line. He finished the game with five catches for 33 yards on six targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Russell Wilson behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. I expect Wilson to bounce back and lead the Broncos to a win this week against the Texans, and Okwuegbunam could find the end zone in the victory. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Hayden Hurst should continue to be a prime target for Joe Burrow in Week 2 against the Cowboys, especially if Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. Hurst did well in his first game with the Bengals in Week 1 against the Steelers with five catches for 46 yards. Hurst is a good streaming option if you're trying to replace George Kittle (groin) or pivoting off a different tight end that you drafted who struggled in Week 1.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 5.1 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.1 Mike Gesicki isn't worth holding on many Fantasy rosters right now after everything we heard in training camp and what happened in Week 1 against the Patriots. Gesicki had one target and finished with one catch for 1 yard. You can't trust him in Week 2 against the Ravens, and it's not surprising he's among the most dropped players in CBS Sports leagues. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 I hope that David Njoku rebounds in Week 2 against the Jets after a down game in Week 1 at Carolina, but I'm afraid Njoku could fall victim to poor play from Jacoby Brissett. Against the Panthers, Njoku had one target and finished with one catch for 7 yards. I was expecting more targets, which hopefully will come, but you can't trust Njoku against the Jets. And for what it's worth, the Jets held Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to five catches for 52 yards on 11 targets in Week 1. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Evan Engram was among five Jaguars with at least four targets in Week 1 at Washington, and Engram finished with four catches for 38 yards. We'll see if that's the norm for him or better days are ahead, but I'm not willing to trust Engram against the Colts. Now, Indianapolis did allow two touchdowns to O.J. Howard in Week 1 against the Texans, but I'm not counting on Engram to come close to that. He's only worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 I'm still holding Dawson Knox in the leagues where I drafted him, but I want to see him more involved in the passing game after a down Week 1 against the Rams. He only had two targets and finished with one catch for 5 yards. He could fall victim to Buffalo having too many weapons with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder, along with the running backs. Knox has also faced the Titans in each of the past three seasons, and he combined for six catches for 52 yards over that span. He's a low-end starter at best in Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Browns (vs. NYJ)

The Browns got four sacks and an interception in Week 1 against the Panthers, and this defense should be able to make plays against Joe Flacco and the Jets at home. The Jets scored nine points in Week 1 against the Ravens while allowing three sacks and two turnovers.

Sleepers

Bengals (at DAL)

Packers (vs. CHI)

Patriots (at PIT)

DST to Sit

Vikings (at PHI)

The Vikings defense had a great opener against the Packers in Week 1. Minnesota allowed just seven points with four sacks and two turnovers, but the Philadelphia offense should be a tougher opponent this week. The Eagles allowed one sack with no turnovers in Week 1 at Detroit while scoring 32 points.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon McManus K DEN Denver • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 45 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 9th Everyone will remember McManus from Week 1 when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of the game for the Broncos to beat the Seahawks. McManus missed, but he did have a solid outing with three made field goals and one PAT. He should have another chance at a big game in Week 2 against Houston at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cade York K CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 16th Wil Lutz K NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 12th Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 14th