We get a quarterback showcase Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. They will be in the lineup for every team lucky enough to roster them, but other Week 2 starts will be more judgment calls.
It will be our objective to find you the quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Kirk Cousins looked good in the new Vikings offense in Week 1 against Green Bay, and he passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He has another tough matchup in Week 2 at Philadelphia on Monday night, and you shouldn't fear Cousins in prime time anymore. He's set up for another top-10 finish this week against the Eagles, who gave up 35 points against the Lions in Week 1.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Derek Carr struggled in Week 1 at the Chargers with three interceptions, but he should rebound this week at home against the Cardinals. Arizona was embarrassed by Patrick Mahomes last week for 360 yards and five touchdowns, and hopefully Carr can pick apart this beat-up defense as well. I'm expecting Carr to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in the first home game for new receiver Davante Adams.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
I don't think Aaron Rodgers would have had a big game in Week 1 against Minnesota, but things might have been different if Christian Watson caught what would have been a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Things went downhill from there as Rodgers finished the game with just 195 passing yards and one interception. Rodgers should get Allen Lazard (ankle) back this week, and Lazard is worth starting in most leagues. And Rodgers has owned the Bears, with 15 total touchdowns against Chicago in the past four meetings. He'll rebound at home in Week 2.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Joe Burrow was all over the place in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. He had five turnovers (four interceptions) and was sacked seven times. But also passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards. Hopefully he can eliminate the mistakes this week and have success against the Cowboys, and it sounds like Tee Higgins (concussion) will be active. Burrow has top-five potential in this game, even on the road.
Trey Lance QB
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Trey Lance had a rough first game in Week 1 at Chicago, but I'm giving him a pass since the weather was a disaster with the rain, and George Kittle (groin) was out. But Lance has to improve if Fantasy managers are going to trust him, and I like his chances for a rebound game this week at home against Seattle. The Seahawks have to travel after playing on Monday night, and Russell Wilson just had 340 passing yards and a touchdown against this defense. Lance likely won't do that, but he should make plays with his legs without Elijah Mitchell (knee) for the 49ers. And Lance did have 13 carries for 54 yards against the Bears. Give Lance another chance as a low-end starter in Week 2.
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
There were some flaws for Carson Wentz in Week 1 against Jacksonville, but the positives were definitely on display. He passed for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 12 yards, which was great to see. The Commanders had a healthy receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and the running backs all making plays, and it appears like the Washington coaching staff has faith in Wentz. For this week, he can be considered a low-end starter against Detroit.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Matt Ryan only scored 17 Fantasy points against Houston in Week 1, but he did attempt 50 passes in overtime, which is the kind of volume we love. He completed 32 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he also ran for 12 yards. We'll see what he does for an encore in Week 2 against the Jaguars, who just got abused by Carson Wentz in Week 1. Ryan is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jared Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he should be in a similar range this week against the Commanders. Goff is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. I wouldn't be surprised if this game gets loose, and Las Vegas expects the same with a total of 49 as of Wednesday. I expect Washington to have success moving the ball against the Lions, and Goff should follow suit if this game becomes a shootout.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
The Bills just held the Rams to 10 points in Los Angeles, with Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions. Buffalo should be able to contain Ryan Tannehill, and he's only worth starting in deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tannehill had 22 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 1, but he struggled against the Bills last year at home with 216 passing yards and one interception, along with a rushing score.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Trevor Lawrence could have had a bigger game in Week 1 at Washington, but he missed some throws and finished with just 15 Fantasy points. I don't know if he'll be much better against the Colts, and he averaged 15 Fantasy points per game in two meetings with Indianapolis last year. I don't mind Lawrence as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I wouldn't consider him as a streaming option to replace Dak Prescott (thumb) this week.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tua Tagovailoa played well in Week 1 against New England with 270 passing yards and a touchdown for 16 Fantasy points, and we'll see if he can do better than that this week. I'd bet against it, and Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Ravens secondary was tested last week by the Jets since Joe Flacco threw 59 passes -- but it's Flacco and the Jets. I'm not sure if this game will reach the 44.5 projected over/under, and Tagovailoa should have minimal stats in this matchup.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Justin Fields struggled in the rain in Week 1 against San Francisco, passing for just 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with rushing for 28 yards. I don't expect a much better performance in Week 2 against the Packers, who were just embarrassed on the road at Minnesota. In two games against Green Bay last year, Fields averaged 17.5 Fantasy points per game, and I would expect him to be in that range this week.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The last time Jameis Winston faced his former team in Week 8 last season he suffered a torn ACL. He returned from that injury in Week 1 against Atlanta and played well, scoring 24 Fantasy points in a comeback effort for New Orleans, but this should be a tougher task. The Buccaneers defense should be able to contain Winston and force him into some mistakes, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Tom Brady has struggled with the Saints in two years as the Buccaneers quarterback. While he does have two games with at least 23 Fantasy points over that span, he also has two outings with four points or less. This could be another bad performance for Brady with Chris Godwin (hamstring) out, and we're waiting to find out about the status of left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) for this week. Brady is tough to bench, but he also scored just 12 Fantasy points in Week 1 when Godwin got hurt. I don't have high expectations for Brady in this matchup.