Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 277 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 23 Kirk Cousins looked good in the new Vikings offense in Week 1 against Green Bay, and he passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He has another tough matchup in Week 2 at Philadelphia on Monday night, and you shouldn't fear Cousins in prime time anymore. He's set up for another top-10 finish this week against the Eagles, who gave up 35 points against the Lions in Week 1.

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 295 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.8 Derek Carr struggled in Week 1 at the Chargers with three interceptions, but he should rebound this week at home against the Cardinals. Arizona was embarrassed by Patrick Mahomes last week for 360 yards and five touchdowns, and hopefully Carr can pick apart this beat-up defense as well. I'm expecting Carr to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in the first home game for new receiver Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -10 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 195 RUYDS -1 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 3.8 I don't think Aaron Rodgers would have had a big game in Week 1 against Minnesota, but things might have been different if Christian Watson caught what would have been a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Things went downhill from there as Rodgers finished the game with just 195 passing yards and one interception. Rodgers should get Allen Lazard (ankle) back this week, and Lazard is worth starting in most leagues. And Rodgers has owned the Bears, with 15 total touchdowns against Chicago in the past four meetings. He'll rebound at home in Week 2.

Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 338 RUYDS 47 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.2 Joe Burrow was all over the place in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. He had five turnovers (four interceptions) and was sacked seven times. But also passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards. Hopefully he can eliminate the mistakes this week and have success against the Cowboys, and it sounds like Tee Higgins (concussion) will be active. Burrow has top-five potential in this game, even on the road.