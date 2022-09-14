Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 7 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 I didn't want to believe that Michael Carter would be the best Jets running back to start the season, but that's what happened in Week 1 against Baltimore. And it should continue in Week 2 at Cleveland, with Carter getting more work than Breece Hall. Against the Ravens, Carter had 10 carries for 60 yards, along with seven catches for 40 yard on nine targets. Hall had six carries for 43 yards and six catches for 38 yards on 10 targets, but Carter is the preferred option now and worth using as a flex against the Browns.

Chase Edmonds RB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 4 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Chase Edmonds didn't have a big game against the Patriots in Week 1 with 12 carries for 25 yards, along with four catches for 40 yards on four targets. He played more than Raheem Mostert, which should continue, and Edmonds could be a huge factor in the passing game this week. The Ravens just allowed Michael Carter and Breece Hall to combine for 13 catches for 78 yards on 19 targets in Week 1, so hopefully the Dolphins lean on Edmonds through the air in Week 2.

Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Travis Etienne might take a backseat to James Robinson after what happened in Week 1 at Washington, but I don't expect Etienne to go away. He's worth using as at least a flex option in PPR this week against the Colts. Against the Commanders, Etienne had just four carries for 47 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. He had a fumble, but the Jaguars recovered it, and Etienne could have caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence with a better throw. Robinson remains a flex play also, and hopefully both Jacksonville running backs can have success against the Colts at home.

Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 4 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Nyheim Hines had what will likely be a typical stat line in Week 1 at the Texans as long as Jonathan Taylor is healthy with three carries for 4 yards, along with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. In PPR leagues, that's a good flex option, and he might see his role expand in the passing game if Alec Pierce (concussion) is out this week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville also just allowed Washington's Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to catch 10 passes for 92 yards on 11 targets, which bodes well for Hines in this matchup.