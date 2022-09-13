Did any tight ends fundamentally change how we should view them in Week 1 of the Fantasy season? As you can see by my Week 2 rankings for the position, the answer is, "Not really."
I mean, I suppose you can make a case that O.J. Howard went from being a complete non-entity to someone you at least need to know about with his two-touchdown performance for the Texans. However, Howard played just six snaps in the first game, so he doesn't crack my top 24 for the week. He's more someone to keep an eye on, in case his role continues to grow moving forward.
Otherwise, I do feel a bit more confident in Darren Waller than I did before the season. His target share was a bit on the low side for the debut, but he was able to break some big plays and earned downfield targets, and there could be more room for that with Davante Adams taking on more defensive attention. And maybe Pat Freiermuth's 10-target debut can turn into something useful.
But, for the most part, my expectations for the tight ends remain mostly the same, which means I only really expect the first 10 or so names here to be consistently useful. Maybe Week 2 will start to change that. For now, here's what I expect from tight ends this week.
- Travis Kelce vs. LAC
- Kyle Pitts @LAR -- The Saints held Pitts in check in Week 1, but he still ran a bunch of routes and tied for the lead in targets. Much better days are ahead.
- Mark Andrews vs. MIA
- Darren Waller vs. ARI -- Waller played his typical role, and while a 16% target share is disappointing, he was productive thanks to some big plays down the field. He won't be one of the leaders at the tight end position in target share as he has been in the past, but you should still feel pretty good about Waller as your starter moving forward.
- Dallas Goedert vs. MIN -- The Eagles just know how to scheme Goedert open for big plays, and he was a yard short of a touchdown in Week 1. He won't get the massive target numbers of his peers, which could make consistency an issue, but Goedert is going to have plenty of big games in this offense.
- T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS -- It was all short stuff for Hockenson in Week 1, and it was disappointing he didn't do more with his seven targets, given that the Lions actually have some receivers defenses need to worry about. Still, he has a solid enough role to be worth using most weeks.
- Dalton Schultz vs. CIN
- Tyler Higbee vs. ATL -- Higbee was out there for basically every play in Week 1, and he ran a route in 46 of 49 dropbacks. He won't get 11 targets every week, but Higbee figures to continue to benefit from the lack of reliable options in the WR group outside of Cooper Kupp.
- Cole Kmet @GB
- Gerald Everett @KC -- Everett was the team's primary tight end, especially on passing downs, though he was only out there on a route on 23 of 35 drop backs. You'd like to see that number rise, but I still feel pretty good about Everett, especially with Keenan Allen likely out.
- Albert Okwuegbunam vs. HOU
- Irv Smith @PHI
- Dawson Knox vs. TEN -- Week 1 was pretty much a worst-case scenario for Knox, but the Bills will surely get him involved more moving forward. The problem is, there are just so many mouths to feed that Knox is going to struggle to produce consistently. He's a touchdown-or-bust TE.
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NE -- Mitchell Trubisky looked Freiermuth's way a ton in this one, and though it's worth noting that he was having a pretty middling game until overtime -- Freiermuth ended regulation with two catches for 34 yards. I'm still not sure I want to trust him.
- Zach Ertz @LV
- Logan Thomas @DET -- In his first game back from a torn ACL, Thomas really wasn't worked in slowly at all. He played 42 of 70 offense snaps and earned six targets, good for third on the team. Three catches for 45 yards isn't a bad start in a first game back, and while there's plenty of competition here, Thomas has been a viable starting Fantasy option in the past. He's a fringe guy with upside now.
- Hunter Henry @PIT
- Austin Hooper @BUF
- David Njoku vs. NYJ -- Njoku was on the field for 90% of the team's snaps, but garnered just one target, as he was kept in to pass block on about one-third of his pass plays. That certainly limits his path to being more than just a touchdown or bust TE, though I don't want to give up on him just yet.
- Brevin Jordan @DEN
- Mike Gesicki @BAL -- Gesicki ran just 16 routes in Week 1, as he's part of a three-TE rotation suddenly. He talked about having to learn a new role in training camp, and it's possible his snap share rises as he grows more comfortable, but Gesicki is no longer being treated like a de facto wide receiver, and that's going to make it really hard for him to produce as he has in the past. I don't feel confident starting him.
- Hayden Hurst @DAL
- Evan Engram vs. IND
- Robert Tonyan vs. CHI