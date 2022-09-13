Did any tight ends fundamentally change how we should view them in Week 1 of the Fantasy season? As you can see by my Week 2 rankings for the position, the answer is, "Not really."

I mean, I suppose you can make a case that O.J. Howard went from being a complete non-entity to someone you at least need to know about with his two-touchdown performance for the Texans. However, Howard played just six snaps in the first game, so he doesn't crack my top 24 for the week. He's more someone to keep an eye on, in case his role continues to grow moving forward.

Otherwise, I do feel a bit more confident in Darren Waller than I did before the season. His target share was a bit on the low side for the debut, but he was able to break some big plays and earned downfield targets, and there could be more room for that with Davante Adams taking on more defensive attention. And maybe Pat Freiermuth's 10-target debut can turn into something useful.

But, for the most part, my expectations for the tight ends remain mostly the same, which means I only really expect the first 10 or so names here to be consistently useful. Maybe Week 2 will start to change that. For now, here's what I expect from tight ends this week.