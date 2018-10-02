Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Several Jaguars top list of players to add

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Injuries were once again a problem in Week 4, as at least two players were lost for the season in Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Will Dissly (knee). Two stars are expected to miss Week 5 in T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Leonard Fournette (hamstring), and Fantasy owners will likely be without Geronimo Allison (concussion) as well.

We're also keeping an eye on Rob Gronkowski (ankle), who left Week 4 against Miami, although he's expected to play Thursday night against the Colts. The same goes for Will Fuller (hamstring), who was injured Sunday at Indianapolis, but he should be fine for Week 5 vs. Dallas. And other injuries to monitor include Ezekiel Elliott (knee/ankle), Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and Adrian Peterson (ankle), although all three running backs are expected to play this week.

Two teams are on a bye in Week 5 with Tampa Bay and Chicago, which is too bad for the Bears after their offensive explosion against the Buccaneers. But we do get good news with Mark Ingram, Julian Edelman and Robert Turbin coming back this week after their four-game suspensions are now over.

Ingram and Edelman are universally owned in the majority of leagues, but Fantasy owners might want to speculate on Turbin in case he could become a significant factor in this Colts backfield. He's one of several running backs we'll mention below.

However, the most popular players on the waiver wire this week will likely be the Jaguars. T.J. Yeldon gets a big boost in value with Fournette hurt, and Blake Bortles and Dede Westbrook get a tremendous matchup in Week 5 at Kansas City.

Quarterbacks

Key players on a bye: Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky



Injuries of note: None



Priority list: Blake Bortles (48 percent ownership), Jameis Winston (34 percent), Joe Flacco (30 percent), Marcus Mariota (31 percent), Derek Carr (50 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (31 percent), Dak Prescott (45 percent), Josh Rosen (12 percent), C.J. Beathard (8 percent)

Prior to Week 3 against Tennessee, Bortles had played four games over the past two years without Fournette and was averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span. He struggled against the Titans with just eight Fantasy points in a game where Fournette was out, but he played well in Week 4 against the Jets after Fournette got hurt, finishing with 27 points. This week, he gets a fantastic matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed three of four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns this year. Bortles is a great streaming option this week and worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget.

If you don't need a quarterback for this week then put Winston first on your list as someone to stash during Tampa Bay's bye in Week 5. He will return in Week 6 as the Buccaneers' starter, and hopefully he'll pick up where Ryan Fitzpatrick left off in Week 3. The Fitzmagic ended in Week 4 at Chicago when he was a disaster and eventually replaced by Winston, and now the hope is Winston posts dominant stats in Todd Monken's offense, which features a plethora of talented receiving options. Winston could be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Flacco is coming off another quality outing in Week 4 at Pittsburgh where he scored 26 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 21 points in three of four games this year, and he should play well in Week 5 at Cleveland. He has a great track record against the Browns, who were just lit up by Carr. In two-quarterback and superflex leagues, Flacco is a must-start option, even on the road, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Mariota finally looked healthy in Week 4 against Philadelphia when he passed for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he also added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's now run for 97 yards in the past two games, but this was easily his best passing game of the year. He has battled an elbow injury since Week 1, but that shouldn't be an issue moving forward. He doesn't have the easiest matchup in Week 5 at Buffalo, but he's still worth using in two-quarterback leagues. And hopefully this is the breakout game he needs to buoy him for the rest of the year. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Like Mariota, Carr had a breakout game in Week 4 against Cleveland with 437 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and hopefully this propels him to play at a high level for the rest of the season. It's actually his third game of the year with at least 300 passing yards, but this is the first time he had multiple touchdowns. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues in Week 5 at the Chargers, but he also could become a viable starter in deeper leagues if he continues to get quality production from Amari Cooper , Jared Cook and Jordy Nelson . Carr is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Did Trubisky just take advantage of a bad Tampa Bay defense, or was his performance in Week 4 a sign of things to come? I'm inclined to lean toward the former since the Buccaneers defense is awful, but we've been waiting for a Trubisky breakout game in Matt Nagy's offense -- and it was amazing. He passed for 354 yards and six touchdowns, while also running for 53 yards, and he got all his weapons involved with Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel (twice) finding the end zone. Like Winston, if you want to stash Trubisky on his bye week, especially in two-quarterback leagues, it could pay off in the long run.

I would be nervous to start Prescott, even in two-quarterback leagues, but he has a great matchup in Week 5 at Houston. The Texans have allowed three of four opposing quarterbacks -- Tom Brady in Week 1, Eli Manning in Week 3 and Andrew Luck in Week 4 -- to score at least 23 Fantasy points. And Prescott just had his best game of the year in Week 4 against Detroit with 22 Fantasy points. If you need a quarterback for Week 5, Prescott should have the chance for a quality outing against Houston. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Rosen's first NFL start in Week 4 against Seattle wasn't great with 180 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and he also added 13 rushing yards. But it was a chance to show he can play, and there's a chance for him to have some success in Week 5 at San Francisco. Every opposing quarterback against the 49ers this season has passed for at least 244 yards and two touchdowns, and Rosen could be a sneaky play in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Beathard played well in his first start for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) in Week 4 at the Chargers with 20 Fantasy points behind 298 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 19 rushing yards. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against Arizona since the Cardinals have only allowed multiple touchdowns to one quarterback this year, which was Alex Smith in Week 1 -- including matchups with Jared Goff, Trubisky and Russell Wilson -- but Beathard can still be useful in deep two-quarterback or superflex leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.



Drop candidates: Ryan Fitzpatrick (90 percent), Ryan Tannehill (57 percent), Eli Manning (52 percent)

Running backs

Key players on a bye: Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Ronald Jones, Peyton Barber



Injuries of note: Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Ezekiel Elliott (knee/ankle), Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Adrian Peterson (ankle), Joe Mixon (knee), Devonta Freeman (knee), Chris Carson (hip), Corey Clement (quad), Marlon Mack (hamstring), Darren Sproles (hamstring)



Priority list: T.J. Yeldon (67 percent ownership), Nyheim Hines (32 percent), Tarik Cohen (66 percent), Mike Davis (0 percent), Ronald Jones (26 percent), Robert Turbin (2 percent), Rod Smith (7 percent), Wendell Smallwood (10 percent), Nick Chubb (43 percent), D'Onta Foreman (14 percent)

Fournette could be looking at a multi-week absence with his latest hamstring injury, which is why we're making an exception to talk about Yeldon here despite his ownership being slightly above 65 percent. He's headed for a big workload for the Jaguars, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 5 at Kansas City. Yeldon has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of four games this year, including 22 points in Week 4 against the Jets. Yeldon is worth 20 percent of your FAAB budget.

I don't want to overreact to Hines' big game in Week 4 against Houston when he had nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, as well as four carries for 10 yards. But he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in two of four games, and the Colts can't run the ball. Along with that, Hilton is expected to be out Thursday night at New England in a game where the Colts will likely be chasing points. We could see plenty of dump-off passes to Hines again, and he's a flex option in PPR in Week 5. Hines is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB in PPR leagues and up to 10 percent in non-PPR. As for Turbin, he could end up being the answer for the Colts and their inability to run the ball now that his four-game suspension is over. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB to find out, and I have him at No. 6 on this list behind Jones.

Cohen, not Jordan Howard, was the star running back in Week 5 when the Bears trounced the Buccaneers 48-10. Cohen had 13 carries for 53 yards, as well as seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. After a slow start, Cohen now has at least nine PPR points in his past two games. He has 10 catches over that span, and hopefully he continues to be more involved moving forward. Like Yeldon, we'll make an exception for Cohen given his ownership at 66 percent, and he's worth stashing during his bye in Week 5. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB in all leagues.

Carson could return in Week 5 after being a surprise inactive in Week 4, but if he remains out then look for Davis to again get a heavy workload against the Rams. He had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 23 yards, against the Cardinals without Carson. And Pete Carroll said Davis will continue to have a role even when Carson is back. Davis has clearly passed Rashaad Penny on the depth chart and is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

Jones made his NFL debut in Week 4 at Chicago, and he instantly had more touches than Peyton Barber. He didn't do much with them -- 10 carries for 29 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard -- but this could be the setup for him to take over this backfield in Week 6 after Tampa Bay's bye week. The Buccaneers have yet to establish a run game this season, so hopefully Jones will provide a spark. He's worth adding in all leagues where available, and you should spend up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

The only reason to add Smith is in case Elliott sits in Week 5 at Houston with his knee and ankle injuries. It doesn't sound like Elliott is in danger of being out, but you never know with injuries. In 2017, when Elliott was out for six games due to suspension, Smith had three games with at least 12 PPR points. He's an insurance policy worth adding if you have an extra roster spot and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Smallwood is only worth adding in case Clement and Sproles remain out, and keep in mind, Jay Ajayi is playing through a back injury. In Week 4 at Tennessee, Smallwood had five carries for 39 yards and three catches for 15 yards on five targets, and he now has six catches in the past two games. Once Clement and Sproles are healthy, we don't expect to see much of Clement, but he could be a useful flex in PPR if he's No. 2 on the depth chart behind Ajayi. Smallwood is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Chubb remains just a handcuff for Carlos Hyde heading into Week 5, but he showed you what his upside is in Week 4 at Oakland if ever given a bigger workload. He only had three carries against the Raiders, but he made them count with 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If you have an open roster spot, stash Chubb now because he could be a lottery ticket later in the year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Foreman is eligible to come off the PUP list after Week 6, although there is no indication he's ready to return from last year's Achilles injury. Still, if you have an open roster spot, now is the time to stash Foreman to beat the rush if he's healthy. The Texans can use a spark in their backfield, and Foreman might end up closing the season as the best running back in Houston. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.



Drop candidates: Peyton Barber (77 percent), Marlon Mack (69 percent), Alfred Morris (67 percent), Rashaad Penny (56 percent), Jordan Wilkins (50 percent)

Wide receivers

Key players on a bye: Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller



Injuries of note: T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Josh Gordon (hamstring), Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Randall Cobb (hamstring), Geronimo Allison (concussion), Marquise Goodwin (thigh), DeVante Parker (quad)



Priority list: Dede Westbrook (39 percent ownership), Taywan Taylor (4 percent), Taylor Gabriel (5 percent), Keke Coutee (0 percent), Chester Rogers (2 percent), Donte Moncrief (9 percent), Cameron Meredith (16 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1 percent), Zach Pascal (0 percent)

Westbrook has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two outings with at least 18 points. He's coming off a monster game against the Jets in Week 4 with nine catches for 130 yards on 13 targets, and it sets him up for another big outing in Week 5 at Kansas City. It's a crowded receiving corps for the Jaguars with Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Moncrief, and Moncrief is also worth adding in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Jets. But Westbrook is starting to look like a go-to weapon for Bortles, and given the Chiefs' secondary, he's worth starting in Week 5 -- and possibly the rest of the year. Westbrook is worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget, and Moncrief is worth 1 percent.

In Tennessee's first game without Rishard Matthews in Week 4 against the Eagles, Taylor had a standout performance with seven catches for 77 yards on nine targets. He figures to keep seeing plenty of targets as the No. 2 receiver opposite Corey Davis , and he has a favorable matchup in Week 5 at Buffalo. With Bills' standout cornerback Tre'Davious White likely to shadow Davis, Mariota might lean even more on Taylor, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. He also has potential to be a quality Fantasy asset for the rest of the year. Taylor is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

If you don't need a receiver for this week then plan to stash Gabriel during his bye week, especially if Anthony Miller (shoulder) remains out. Gabriel just had seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 4 on seven targets, but he's been building toward a big game. In the first three games of the season, he had 15 catches and at least seven PPR points in each outing. We'll see if Trubisky continues to lean on Gabriel, who has at least seven targets in each of the past three games, but it's worth it to find out if you have an empty roster spot in deeper leagues. Gabriel is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Coutee made his NFL debut in Week 4 at Indianapolis, and he put on a show with 11 catches for 109 yards on 15 targets, and there are two things working in his favor this week. First, if Fuller can't play in Week 5 against Dallas, Coutee would continue to have a big role as the likely starter opposite DeAndre Hopkins . But even if Fuller plays, look for Deshaun Watson to keep leaning on Coutee, who has a good matchup against the Cowboys out of the slot. You might not want to start Coutee in Week 5 even if Fuller is out, but he's a good receiver to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

The Colts are likely going to need receiver help if Hilton is out as expected on Thursday night at New England. And Rogers, Pascal and Ryan Grant (12 percent) will all have an increased role. Rogers had a great game in Week 4 against the Texans with eight catches for 85 yards on 11 targets, and he could be a No. 3 receiver this week against the Patriots. Pascal and Grant are just fliers in deeper leagues, and Pascal had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Houston. Grant only had five catches for 64 yards on seven targets against the Texans, but he's someone to consider as well. All of these receivers are worth no more than 5 percent of your FAAB.

Meredith still isn't an every-down receiver for the Saints, but it feels like his time is coming soon. He played 22 of 70 snaps in Week 4 at the Giants, but he only had three for 32 yards on four targets. He's a great stash candidate in case he ever gets going as the No. 2 receiver opposite Michael Thomas , or he could even be successful as the No. 3 option behind Ted Ginn . In deeper leagues, I want Meredith on my roster just in case he starts getting featured more regularly in the Saints' office. Meredith is worth no more than 5 percent of your FAAB.

The Packers are hurting at receiver with Allison and Cobb banged up, and Valdes-Scantling should have an expanded role in Week 5 at Detroit. He started in Week 4 against Buffalo with Cobb out and finished with one catch for 38 yards on three targets. It's a gamble to trust him in anything more than deeper leagues, but he should be needed based on the injuries. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.



Drop candidates: Randall Cobb (86 percent), Marquise Goodwin (69 percent), Robby Anderson (50 percent), Pierre Garcon (48 percent), Brandon Marshall (48 percent)

Tight ends

Key players on a bye: Trey Burton, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard



Injuries of note: Rob Gronkowski (ankle), O.J. Howard (knee), Evan Engram (knee), Tyler Eifert (ankle), Greg Olsen (foot), Will Dissly (knee), Jack Doyle (ankle), Hayden Hurst (foot)



Priority list: Vance McDonald (53 percent ownership), Greg Olsen (62 percent), Hayden Hurst (11 percent), Tyler Kroft (1 percent), Cameron Brate (15 percent), Jeff Heuerman (1 percent), Geoff Swaim (1 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (21 percent), Antonio Gates (8 percent)

McDonald was better than I expected in Week 4 against Baltimore with five catches for 62 yards on five targets, and he now has nine catches for 174 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games. Despite a crowded receiving corps for the Steelers, McDonald will continue to be involved, and he has a great matchup in Week 5 against Atlanta. He has the chance to be a No. 1 tight end for the rest of the year and is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget.

Olsen isn't ready to return in Week 5 from the foot injury he sustained in Week 1, but he might be back by the middle of October, which makes him a stash candidate. There's a risk he may never be fully healthy again after hurting his foot twice in the past two years. Or, he could return to form and play like a top 10 Fantasy tight end. If you have an open roster spot, I'd add Olsen now, and hopefully he can come back sooner rather than later. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

There's a chance Hurst can make his NFL debut in Week 5 at Cleveland, and hopefully this is the start of a quality rookie campaign. I liked him as a sleeper coming into the NFL given how much Joe Flacco leans on his tight ends, and so far, the group of Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews have combined for 31 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown on 41 targets. It could be a crowded tight end corps all season, but Hurst is the most talented one on the roster, which hopefully leads to consistent production. As of now, he's worth speculating on with 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

Kroft and C.J. Uzomah will now take on a bigger role for the Bengals with Eifert out, and Kroft was good in 2017 when Eifert was also hurt then. He finished with seven touchdowns over the final seven games of the year, and he scored at least nine PPR points in seven of those outings. Cincinnati has a deeper receiving corps this year with the development of Tyler Boyd and John Ross to go with A.J. Green, but Kroft is still worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Howard is expected to be out 2-4 weeks with a knee injury, which should allow Brate to be featured for Tampa Bay following the bye in Week 5. After no catches in the first two games of the year, Brate now has six catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Look for Winston to lean on Brate as long as Howard is out, and he will likely be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end until Howard returns. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

In the first game without Jake Butt (ACL), the Broncos leaned on Heuerman in Week 4 at Kansas City with seven targets, and he finished with four catches for 57 yards. He's worth picking up and seeing if this continues, and you can use him as a streaming option in Week 5 at Jets. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Swaim is starting to establish himself as the No. 1 tight end for the Cowboys with his production over the past two games. He has 12 targets over that span for eight catches, 86 yards and one touchdown, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each game. He has a good matchup in Week 5 at Houston since the Texans have allowed a tight end to score in three of four games this year. Swaim is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

So far, the 49ers are 4-for-4 when it comes to tight ends scoring against them since one has found the end zone in every game this season. Kyle Rudolph in Week 1, Michael Roberts in Week 2, Demetrius Harris in Week 3 and Antonio Gates in Week 4 have all scored against San Francisco, as well as Travis Kelce going off for eight catches for 114 yards on 10 targets in Week 3. Seals-Jones has just one touchdown on the season in Week 3, but he's scored at least seven PPR points in each of the past two games. Given the matchup with San Francisco, he's worth a flier this week as a No. 1 tight end. Seals-Jones is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Gates has five targets in each of the past two games, and he found the end zone in Week 4 against the 49ers. We'll see if he continues to get at least five targets each week, but he remains a touchdown-or-bust tight end. Heading into Week 5 against Oakland, Gates is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.



Drop candidates: Jack Doyle (49 percent), Benjamin Watson (45 percent), Austin Hooper (40 percent)

DST streamers

Titans (53 percent) at BUF

Broncos (59 percent) at NYJ

Patriots (53 percent) vs. IND

Panthers (42 percent) vs. NYG

Cardinals (40 percent) at SF

K streamers

Ryan Succop (26 percent) at BUF

Ka'imi Fairbairn (28 percent) vs. DAL

Graham Gano (23 percent) vs. NYG

