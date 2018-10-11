Fantasy Football Week 6: What you missed, with injury updates for Devonta Freeman, Leonard Fournette, and Deshaun Watson

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Devonta Freeman is dealing with a foot injury

This certainly isn't the way we hoped Freeman's season would go, after he already missed three games with a bone bruise in his knee. Now, he's dealing with a bone contusion in his foot, an injury NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes puts Freeman's availability for Sunday in doubt. We'll watch this through the rest of the week, but at this point, you should expect to see a heavy dose of Tevin Coleman — who had just one game with 10 or more Fantasy points in the three games Freeman missed prior.

Leonard Fournette is already out for Week 6

We knew this would be a multi-week injury, so the question here is how long Fournette might take to return. He's been ruled out for Week 6, and one outlet reports he may sit out through Week 10. The Jaguars are on a bye in Week 9, so that wouldn't be terribly surprising, though it would mean Fournette will miss four games over five weeks before coming back. Obviously, he's worth stashing, but this could be an issue that stretched until close to the Fantasy playoffs, making T.J. Yeldon a must-own player moving forward.

Lamar Miller expects to play in Week 6

Miller was in uniform but didn't see the field in Week 5, but it looks like he'll be out there on the field this Sunday. Miller was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but both he and coach Bill O'Brien have told reporters in recent days they expect him to play. One thing to watch will be whether Miller continues to cede time to Alfred Blue, who started in his place. In Week 4, Miller had just one more carry than Blue, while Blue saw three targets and Miller had none — though most of Blue's touches came in the fourth quarter, so it may have been the result of the injury. Either way, Miller may not be a workhorse immediately upon his return, and he hasn't been efficient on a per-touch basis, making him a middling Fantasy option even when healthy.

Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks are still in the concussion protocol

We'll know more about their statuses for Week 6 when the Rams practice Thursday, because Wednesday was just a walkthrough for the Rams. Coach Sean McVay has expressed optimism about both Kupp and Cooks' chances of playing in Week 6, but that decision isn't up to him; they need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol first. That could happen Sunday, but you need to have contingency plans at the ready in case one or both can't make enough progress in time for the weekend.

T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) not expected to play in Week 6

Coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday both Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) are week-to-week with their injuries, both of which forced them to miss Week 5. ESPN reported Wednesday neither is expected to play, and that doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise for Hilton, whose injury was considered a multi-week one when he first suffered it. We'll watch this for the rest of the week, but it looks like another big opportunity will be there for the likes of Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, and Eric Ebron, the latter two of whom can be viewed as starting Fantasy options for Week 6.

Chris Thompson (ribs) and Adrian Peterson (shoulder) were limited sat practice

A short week after Monday night's game makes this tricky, but this is a good first step. Obviously, both will need to improve as the week goes on, but Peterson has told reporters he expected to play through his injury. If not, we'll see plenty of Kapri Bibbs and Samaje Perine for Washington, though it would be tough to get excited about either.

Other notes

Deshaun Watson (chest) was limited at practice … We'll have to watch this one through the week, but it looks like Watson has a chance to play in Week 6 — he told reporters he "for sure" expects to play.



We'll have to watch this one through the week, but it looks like Watson has a chance to play in Week 6 — he told reporters he "for sure" expects to play. Marlon Mack (hamstring) is practicing in full … The Colts desperately need some semblance of a running game, and it seems like Mack is the best bet to deliver that after Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins have been unable to get the job done. He'll have a chance, though don't expect a huge role for Mack after the way this injury lingered from the preseason.



The Colts desperately need some semblance of a running game, and it seems like Mack is the best bet to deliver that after Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins have been unable to get the job done. He'll have a chance, though don't expect a huge role for Mack after the way this injury lingered from the preseason. Isaiah Crowell (ankle) did not practice Wednesday … This could just be a rest day after Crowell's 231-yard performance in Week 5, but it will be something to monitor through the week. If he can't go, Bilal Powell becomes a high-usage starting option for Fantasy.



This could just be a rest day after Crowell's 231-yard performance in Week 5, but it will be something to monitor through the week. If he can't go, Bilal Powell becomes a high-usage starting option for Fantasy. Evan Engram (knee) will not play Thursday … There was some optimism that Engram could return from his injury this week, but that won't be the case on the short week. Expect to see the talented youngster out there for Week 7 against the Falcons.



There was some optimism that Engram could return from his injury this week, but that won't be the case on the short week. Expect to see the talented youngster out there for Week 7 against the Falcons. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday … Cook wasn't ruled out until game day last week, so hopefully this means he's close. We'll obviously monitor this one closely, because Cook will be a must-start option if active — albeit a riskier one than you'd like, given how often this injury has cropped up already.



Cook wasn't ruled out until game day last week, so hopefully this means he's close. We'll obviously monitor this one closely, because Cook will be a must-start option if active — albeit a riskier one than you'd like, given how often this injury has cropped up already. O.J. Howard (knee) was limited at practice … It would be legitimately surprising if Howard was back on the field after sitting out just the team's bye, but this puts it in play, at least. He was given a 2-4-week timetable after spraining his MCL in Week 4, and his return would really put a damper on Cameron Brate's status as one of our favorite streaming options for Week 6.



It would be legitimately surprising if Howard was back on the field after sitting out just the team's bye, but this puts it in play, at least. He was given a 2-4-week timetable after spraining his MCL in Week 4, and his return would really put a damper on Cameron Brate's status as one of our favorite streaming options for Week 6. Darren Sproles is out for Week 6 … If you doubted how tricky hamstring injuries can be, 2018 has been a reminder. Sproles has been ruled out since Week 1 because of his injury, leaving Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood ready to carry the load in Jay Ajayi's absence. Sproles could be back in his pass-catching role in Week 7.



So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.