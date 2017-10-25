Fantasy Football Week 8 stash rankings: Attempting to hold the Jaguars defense, letting go of Andrew Luck and David Johnson

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

  • Week 8 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST    
  • Week 8 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

One of the more interesting questions this week is what to do with your players. More specifically, what to do with the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. I don't generally hold defenses through the bye, but Jacksonville has been the No. 1 defense in Fantasy Football, so I'm going to try to make an exception. I would rank Jacksonville below Jalen Richard this week on the stash rankings. You can drop anyone below him to pick up a defense for one week.

Speaking of Richard, I left him and DeAndre Washington on the list despite the fact they're going to share the starting role in Week 8. Unfortunately this is just a one-week thing, and they'll be back in reserve roles in Week 9.

Here's the full list:

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Stefon Diggs 99%NR
Golden Tate 97%1--
Emmanuel Sanders 95%2--
Sterling Shepard 74%5--
Marlon Mack 70%8
Jalen Richard 36%19
Josh Doctson 40%16
Mike Williams 25%9--
Corey Davis 37%11--
D'Onta Foreman 45%12--
Greg Olsen 47%13
DeAndre Washington 28%31
Thomas Rawls 60%3
DeVante Parker 89%20--
Matt Breida 40%8
Chris Ivory 54%14
David Johnson 89%15
Donte Moncrief 61%21
Corey Coleman 13%24--
James Conner 20%25--
C.J. Prosise 23%26--
Alfred Morris 64%29--
Darren McFadden 59%30--
Jordan Matthews 29%35
Kenny Golladay 31%34
Andrew Luck 61%10
Samaje Perine 37%22
Eddie Lacy 30%23
Willie Snead 74%27
Martavis Bryant
NR
Danny Woodhead 26%NR
Teddy Bridgewater 5%32--
Wayne Gallman 25%33--
John Ross 7%36--
Dede Westbrook 4%NR
Jamaal Williams 16%37--
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories