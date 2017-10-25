Fantasy Football Week 8 stash rankings: Attempting to hold the Jaguars defense, letting go of Andrew Luck and David Johnson
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.
You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.
One of the more interesting questions this week is what to do with your players. More specifically, what to do with the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. I don't generally hold defenses through the bye, but Jacksonville has been the No. 1 defense in Fantasy Football, so I'm going to try to make an exception. I would rank Jacksonville below Jalen Richard this week on the stash rankings. You can drop anyone below him to pick up a defense for one week.
Speaking of Richard, I left him and DeAndre Washington on the list despite the fact they're going to share the starting role in Week 8. Unfortunately this is just a one-week thing, and they'll be back in reserve roles in Week 9.
Here's the full list:
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Stefon Diggs
|99%
|NR
|Golden Tate
|97%
|1
|--
|Emmanuel Sanders
|95%
|2
|--
|Sterling Shepard
|74%
|5
|--
|Marlon Mack
|70%
|8
|Jalen Richard
|36%
|19
|Josh Doctson
|40%
|16
|Mike Williams
|25%
|9
|--
|Corey Davis
|37%
|11
|--
|D'Onta Foreman
|45%
|12
|--
|Greg Olsen
|47%
|13
|DeAndre Washington
|28%
|31
|Thomas Rawls
|60%
|3
|DeVante Parker
|89%
|20
|--
|Matt Breida
|40%
|8
|Chris Ivory
|54%
|14
|David Johnson
|89%
|15
|Donte Moncrief
|61%
|21
|Corey Coleman
|13%
|24
|--
|James Conner
|20%
|25
|--
|C.J. Prosise
|23%
|26
|--
|Alfred Morris
|64%
|29
|--
|Darren McFadden
|59%
|30
|--
|Jordan Matthews
|29%
|35
|Kenny Golladay
|31%
|34
|Andrew Luck
|61%
|10
|Samaje Perine
|37%
|22
|Eddie Lacy
|30%
|23
|Willie Snead
|74%
|27
|Martavis Bryant
|NR
|Danny Woodhead
|26%
|NR
|Teddy Bridgewater
|5%
|32
|--
|Wayne Gallman
|25%
|33
|--
|John Ross
|7%
|36
|--
|Dede Westbrook
|4%
|NR
|Jamaal Williams
|16%
|37
|--
-
