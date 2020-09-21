Chark is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Monday's injury report is only an estimation, so Chark's 'limited' designation can be taken with a grain of salt, but it's nonetheless an indication that the third-year pro is managing a chest injury. He appears to have picked up the issue during Sunday's loss to the Titans, in which he had four catches for 84 yards. Chark will have two more opportunities to resume practicing in full before Thursday's game against the Dolphins, when he may face a cornerback group lacking Byron Jones (groin/Achilles).
