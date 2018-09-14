Fournette (hamstring) did not practice during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

It's possible Fournette could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's looking like he will sit out for the third day in a row. Fournette is still hoping to be able to play Sunday against the Patriots, and the Jaguars' final injury report of the week will reveal whether or not he still has a chance to do so. If Fournette is unable to go in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon would get the start in his place.