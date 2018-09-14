Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted at Friday's practice
Fournette (hamstring) did not practice during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It's possible Fournette could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's looking like he will sit out for the third day in a row. Fournette is still hoping to be able to play Sunday against the Patriots, and the Jaguars' final injury report of the week will reveal whether or not he still has a chance to do so. If Fournette is unable to go in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon would get the start in his place.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Labels status as 'game-time decision'•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: May not practice this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Considered day-to-day•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sensing optimism from team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.