Jaguars' Michael Bennett: Placed on IR
Bennett (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Bennett suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's game against the Titans and did not return. With Bennett now out for at least eight weeks, Dexter Fowler Jr. will likely take on a higher percentage of defensive snaps in his absence.
