Conner rushed four times for 10 yards, brought in his only target for six yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards during the Jaguars' 27-11 preseason loss to the Raiders in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

With James Robinson (Achilles) and Travis Etienne (illness) not playing Thursday, Conner saw a solid amount of touches and did a serviceable job with the opportunity. The rookie fifth-round pick did find running room at a premium, but efficiency isn't really a concern with a player who averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry over 34 games in three college seasons at Ole Miss. Although Etienne is expected to suit up for the Jaguars' Aug. 12 exhibition contest against the Browns, Conner should still see his fair share of touches as that game unfolds.