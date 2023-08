Conner was added to Jacksonville's practice squad Wednesday.

Conner was joined by 12 other players in a wave of additions to the Jaguars' practice squad, but the 2022 fifth-round draft pick was the only running back among that group. He'll provide organizational depth at a crowded position for the Jaguars, who kept Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, JaMycal Hasty and D'Ernest Johnson on the 53-man roster.