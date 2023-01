Conner had five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-3 win over the Texans.

The rookie fifth-round pick nearly doubled his carries for the season during Sunday's blowout victory, and he also reached the end zone for the first time in his professional career. JaMycal Hasty remains the top backup to starter Travis Etienne, and Conner is unlikely to see much work Week 18 with the Jaguars and Titans facing off for the AFC South crown.