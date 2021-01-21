Love did not appear in a regular-season contest with the Packers as a rookie.

Love was a healthy scratch for the Packers all through the regular season while Tim Boyle worked as the backup to Aaron Rodgers, and the same has been true during the postseason. With the 37-year-old Rodgers performing at such a high level to have been named the league MVP, it's difficult to foresee when Love will get a chance to show what he can do in Green Bay's offense. For the time being, and as the offseason approaches, the 2020 first-round pick will focus on continuing to progress in his development with the Packers' coaching staff.