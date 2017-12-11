Packers' Randall Cobb: Settles for short gains
Cobb caught all eight of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.
After going without a target the previous week, Cobb finished second to only Davante Adams (14) on Sunday but was forced to settle for short gains besides one 16-yard pickup. Yet to top 60 yards with Brett Hundley under center, Cobb would get a boost if Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) were to return for Week 15 in Carolina. Cobb averaged 5.8 catches for 54.5 yards on 7.8 targets in Rodgers' four healthy games earlier this year.
