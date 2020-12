Coach Matt Rhule said Sunday that Burns suffered an MCL injury during Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Packers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rhule described the injury as a tweak, but he added that Burns would undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the nature of his injury. Burns' status is in question for next week's matchup against Washington. If he sits out, it would be a major loss for the Panthers' pass rush, as Burns leads the team with eight sacks this year.