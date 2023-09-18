Chark (hamstring) is active for Monday's game versus the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to sitting out Week 1 in Atlanta, Chark managed just one limited session due to the hamstring injury that has followed him since at least Aug. 23. During Week 2 prep, he kicked it off with back-to-back capped practices before getting back to all activity Saturday. Still, he was deemed questionable for Monday Night Football. Now that he's officially available for his Panthers debut, Chark should be one of rookie quarterback Bryce Young's top pass catchers along with WRs Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo and TE Hayden Hurst.