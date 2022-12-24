Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Lions on Saturday. He also rushed six times for 19 yards and another score.

Darnold averaged an impressive 11.4 yards per attempt and while turning in his fourth straight interception-free effort. The 2018 third overall pick also upped his completion percentage for the fourth consecutive contest, and although the ground game took center stage Saturday, Darnold impressively connected with seven different pass catchers overall. With the Panthers firmly in the mix for the NFC South crown, Darnold will have an opportunity to play a pivotal role once again in what will be a critical Week 17 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1.