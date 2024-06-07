Darnold took every first-team rep during mandatory minicamp, with Alec Lewis of The Athletic reporting that the veteran quarterback's "consistency stood out for three days" while J.J. McCarthy missed more throws.

Lewis says McCarthy's inconsistency is to be expected and adds that "overarching quarterback observations are largely unimportant at this stage" of the offseason. The rookie will have a chance to win the starting job this summer, so it'll be more of a story if he's still lagging far behind Darnold in early-to-mid August after a few weeks of training camp. Lewis also notes that McCarthy had his best day yet Thursday, the final day of minicamp, perhaps giving him something to build on when the Vikings hold their final round of OTAs on June 10-13.