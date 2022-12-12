Darnold completed 14 of 24 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also rushed three times for 31 yards.

Darnold found Shi Smith for a 13-yard touchdown during the first quarter, but he otherwise struggled to produce much in the passing game. In fact, top wideout DJ Moore finished the game without a single catch. Despite that situation, Darnold salvaged some value as a runner thanks to a team-long gain of 26 yards on the ground. With a road victory to boot, he figures to maintain his starting job going into Week 15's matchup versus the Steelers.