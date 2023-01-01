Darnold completed 23 of 37 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 20 yards and committed three fumbles, losing two.

The big passing numbers and three touchdowns were highly pleasing to fantasy managers, but from a real-world football perspective, Darnold help sink the Panthers' chances with his ball security issues. Darnold did continue to show excellent chemistry with DJ Moore, hitting his favorite receiver on a team-high six occasions for 117 yards and a second-quarter touchdown. The 2018 third overall pick also connected with Tommy Tremble (17 yards) and Shi Smith (19 yards) for his other two scores, but his two fumbles led to a total of 10 Buccaneers points. The Panthers are eliminated from postseason contention with the defeat, but Darnold will have a chance to make one more case for starting consideration in 2023 when Carolina closes out the season against the Saints on the road in Week 18.