The Rams have engaged in trade talks involving Akers, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Akers' spot on Los Angeles' roster once again seems up in the air, a familiar situation after he demanded a trade early in the 2022 season -- although unlike last year, Rapoport reports that no significant issues have arisen between the running back and the team this time around. Akers closed out the 2022 campaign with three straight 100-yard rushing performances, so it's possible he could draw interest from a team in need of backfield help. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams scored twice operating as the Rams' starting running back versus San Francisco while compiling 100 scrimmage yards, and he seems firmly in the top role regardless of what happens with Akers.