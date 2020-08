Moore is expected to miss "some time" with a broken finger he suffered in training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Moore sustained the injury, but if he doesn't elect for surgery, it shouldn't jeopardize his chances to suit up in Week 1 of the regular season. The 27-year-old nabbed just three passes for 21 yards in 14 games for the Ravens in 2019, but his true value lies more on special teams and as a depth receiver heading into the 2020 campaign.