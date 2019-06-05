Redskins' Trent Williams: Demands trade or release
Williams (head) has demanded a trade or release from the Redskins due to the team's handling of his recent medical situation, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Williams is skipping mandatory minicamp for reasons that were initially believed to be contract-related. It now seems as if that is not the motivation for his absence at all, as Williams has reportedly vowed to teammates that he will not play for Washington again in the aftermath how the team dealt with an offseason medical scare, which involved a tumor in Williams' head that at one point appeared to be a highly serious medical situation. While the seven-time Pro Bowler is supposed to be OK moving forward, it appears his relationship with the Redskins is beyond repair. This isn't ideal for the prospects of Derrius Guice and company.
