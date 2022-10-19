Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Arizona, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas still hasn't returned to practice and will miss a fourth straight game. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is out again, while Chris Olave will return to the lineup after missing Week 6 in concussion protocol. The next chance to play for Thomas and Landry will be a Week 8 home game against the Raiders on Oct. 30.