McFarland carried three times for nine yards and turned his lone target into a 17-yard reception Wednesday in the Steelers' 19-14 win over the Ravens.

McFarland was on the field for 14 of the Steelers' 72 offensive snaps on the day, good for a season-high 19 percent share. That said, McFarland's usage might have been more modest than some may have anticipated, given that top back James Conner (reserve/COVID-19 list) was sidelined. With Conner out, head coach Mike Tomlin eschewed a committee approach to the backfield and instead leaned heavily on Benny Snell, who accounted for 93 total yards while playing 71 percent of the snaps. Even if Conner remains out of the lineup for the Steelers' Week 13 game versus Washington on Dec. 7, McFarland will be tough to count on for meaningful production if Snell is once again treated as a bell cow.