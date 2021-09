Ingram totaled four tackles (one solo) and one sack in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Raiders.

Ingram was limited to just one solo tackle in addition to a pass defense in his Steelers debut last week, but he brought down quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday for his first sack since 2019. The 32-year-old came off the bench against the Raiders, but he'll likely take on a starting role if T.J. Watt (groin) is forced to miss additional time.