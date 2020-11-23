Cunningham made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.
Cunningham curiously logged a season-low 64 percent snap share, but that didn't stop him from tacking on nine stops to bring his season total to league-high 101 tackles. The fourth-year linebacker out of Vanderbilt is pacing to eclipse the career-high 142 tackles he posted last year, making him an elite IDP contributor for the rest of the season.
