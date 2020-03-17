Coronavirus: Kevin Durant among athletes and coaches who have been infected with COVID-19

With the spread of the coronavirus around the globe, it was just a matter of time before the outbreak impacted the sports world in the United States. Beyond the list of cancellations, postponements and other general pandemic-based reactions from leagues around the world, the disease has made its way to professional athletes and at least one professional coach as well.

Kevin Durant is the biggest name in the sports world to test positive for coronavirus so far. He confirmed to The Athletic that he was one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for it, although he said he's feeling fine and is showing no symptoms. The first notable case of this situation in the United States came with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was more or less patient zero for COVID-19 among the NBA community. The news of his diagnosis sent those in charge of the league to suspend the remainder of the season indefinitely -- with the NBA eyeing a return of mid-to-late June after the CDC recommended Sunday that any gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks.

The NBA's decision to halt play was the first domino to fall in professional sports, as the NHL postponed its season and the MLB canceled spring training and pushed Opening Day to mid-May. There's no telling when sports will resume as the entire country -- and the world -- tries to fight off this pandemic.

Here is a list of all the professional athletes, coaches, and sports figures that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sports figures with COVID-19