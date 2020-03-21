Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala becomes third Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Juventus is up to three players with coronavirus after star attacker Paulo Dybala announced on Saturday that he has tested positive. The Argentine international said he is doing well, and he follows Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani as Juve players who have contracted COVID-19.

He took to social media to make the announcement as the entire Juve team is in quarantine:

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

"Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana [Sabatini] and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages," he wrote on Twitter.

Juventus confirmed the news of his positive test moments later:

Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.

Serie A was postponed, as were other sporting events, through April 3 due to the outbreak, though it appears unlikely that play will resume in the next weeks. Juventus is the third Serie A club to confirm at least three positive cases. Fiorentina has three players who have tested positive while Sampdoria has five players with the virus.

Euro 2020 and the 2020 Copa America have both been postponed a year until the summer of 2021 as domestic leagues in Europe aim to wrap up their seasons this summer, situation permitting.

For more on the coronavirus situation, be sure to check out CBS News.