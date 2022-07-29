An intriguing interleague series and an AL Wild-Card battle highlight the 15-game Friday MLB schedule. The San Diego Padres (55-45) are in second place in the NL West, but they have a better record than the Twins (52-46), who are first in the AL Central. The teams face off for the start of a three-game interleague matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET Friday night. The Cleveland Guardians (50-48) are just two games behind Minnesota in the Central but trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 for the final Wild-Card spot. The Guardians head to Tropicana Field for a three-game series starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Elsewhere, the Seattle Mariners will try to snap a four-game slide against the AL West rival Astros in Houston (8:10 p.m. ET). The Astros won the opener of their four-game set 4-2 on Thursday night.

Caesars Sportsbook lists San Diego as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line in the latest MLB odds, and The Twins are a +115 underdog. Tampa Bay is the -120 favorite in the Rays vs. Guardians matchup, with Cleveland priced as a +100 underdog. With 15 games on the Friday MLB schedule, the opportunities are endless for wagers. Before making any MLB picks or setting up any parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. They all involve games at 8:10 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 8-1.

Top MLB picks today

One pick the model is strongly backing Friday is Twins +1.5 runs (-210) in the matchup at Petco Park. Rookie Joe Ryan is scheduled to start for the Twins, and he has been dominant. On the other side, San Diego lefty Blake Snell has a history of control issues. Ryan has allowed just 13 hits and has a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings over his past four starts. Snell allows more than five walks per game, while Ryan yields under two, so the Twins should have plenty of base runners.

Minnesota is 12-2 straight-up in the past 14 meetings and 6-1 in the past seven in San Diego, and the model has the Twins winning in 41 percent of its simulations. They are covering the run line 65 percent of the time, with the projected score showing a half-run difference. The Padres' bullpen has been unsteady, blowing 16 of its 50 save opportunities, including consecutive games in Detroit this week, so Minnesota should score enough to at least keep this close.

The model has locked in three other best bets for Friday, including one favorite that is winning in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

