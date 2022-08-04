The top two teams in the NL East collide on Thursday when the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a key five-game series at Citi Field. The Mets (66-38) lead the division by 3.5 games over the second-place Braves (63-42). New York's Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA) takes on Atlanta's Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93) with both starters ranking among the top five in wins. New York is a -120 favorite in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Atlanta is a +100 underdog.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Queens, N.Y. The game is one of 13 on the MLB schedule for Thursday. Elsewhere in the majors, the newly acquired Noah Syndergaard makes his first start for the Phillies, and the Cardinals and Cubs play a doubleheader in St. Louis. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Thursday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tigers (+158) to beat the Rays. Detroit (42-64) is returning to Comerica Park after a seven-game road trip to Toronto and Minnesota. The Tigers are a much better team at home (25-27) than on the road (17-37).

In addition, the Detroit pitching has excelled recently. In the last 10 games, the Tigers staff has a 2.90 ERA, while Tampa's team ERA is 3.72 over that time. In his last start, Detroit's Drew Hutchison allowed only one run on just two hits in five innings to the Blue Jays.

