The MLB season is winding down, and there are plenty of storylines still playing out. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs as he tries to match Roger Maris' season record in the American League, and New York visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Brewers are on the edge of the playoff race as they sit 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for an NL wild-card spot, and Milwaukee starts a brief two-game series in St. Louis. The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Cleveland Guardians as they battle for a chance to host an AL wild-card series. They are 2.5 games behind Toronto, so they will be hoping for a Blue Jays loss, even though that would give the Yankees the AL East title.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET for the Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup. Caesars Sportsbook has both teams priced at -110 on the money line, and the Over/Under for total runs is 7.5 in its latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds. Judge is listed at +195 to hit his 61st home run and +900 to go over 1.5. With 15 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule, there are many options for wagers, and you can really cash in if you combine your favorite picks into a parlay. Before you lock in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen HUGE returns.

Top MLB picks today

One pick the model loves for Tuesday in Over 7.5 runs in Yankees vs. Blue Jays. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 3.90 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for New York, facing Jose Berrios (11-6, 5.27). Berrios has allowed 38 hits and 17 runs in his past five starts, and Taillon has given up at least three runs in six of his past 10. Taillon will be facing the Blue Jays for the sixth time, so they will have plenty of familiarity with him, and he 6-3 with a 4.42 ERA on the road this season. Berrios has allowed 10 runs in three starts against New York this season.

The Yankees average more than five runs per game (second in MLB), while Toronto is at 4.75 (sixth), and both teams are 6-3 on Overs in their past nine games. New York will be fighting to clinch the division with a victory, and Judge will be eager to get the pressure of tying the AL home run record off his back. The Yankees have scored four or more runs in eight of their last 11 games, while the Jays have done it in seven of their past 10. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Tuesday

