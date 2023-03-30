Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 MLB teams in action for 2023 Opening Day. Fans will be treated to a full day of games with the 15-contest slate starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are plenty of eye-catching matchups on MLB's Opening Day schedule. The Yankees and $360 million slugger Aaron Judge start their 2023 campaign against the Giants (who tried to pry Judge out of New York over the winter). Elsewhere, Jacob deGrom will make his Rangers debut in front of home fans as Texas hosts the reigning NL champion Phillies and their new shortstop, Trea Turner.

The best pitching matchup of the day on paper is in Miami, where 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will lead the Marlins against the Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Astros will begin their World Series title defense at home against the White Sox, and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound against the A's in one of the final games on the schedule.

Below is the entire 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule, complete with pitching matchups.

2023 MLB Opening Day schedule