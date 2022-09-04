The Toronto Blue Jays look to complete the three-game sweep when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Blue Jays (72-59), who hold the third wild-card position in the American League playoff race, have won two in a row and four of their last five. The Pirates (49-83), meanwhile, have dropped three in a row and 11 of 13. Toronto is two games behind Tampa Bay for the top wild-card position and just six games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 10-7, and are 4-4 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Toronto is a –220 favorite on the money line (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Blue Jays vs. Pirates money line: Toronto -220, Pittsburgh +180

Blue Jays vs. Pirates over-under: 8 runs

Blue Jays vs. Pirates run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-125)

TOR: The Blue Jays are 5-0 in their last five road games

PIT: The under is 5-1 in the Pirates' last six games

Why you should back the Blue Jays



Toronto is expected to send right-hander Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94 ERA) to the mound. Stripling has pitched well this season and has not allowed more than three earned runs in an appearance since giving up four in an 8-2 loss at Cleveland on May 7. In his last outing, he allowed three earned runs on seven hits with zero walks and six strikeouts in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He picked up his last win on Aug. 23 at Boston, allowing just one earned run on six hits and one walk, while striking out six in six innings of a 9-3 Blue Jays victory.

Shortstop Bo Bichette came up big in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Pirates, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored. Bichette has feasted on Pittsburgh pitching this series, going 5-for-9 with two doubles, one homer and five RBI. He has hits in five of his last six games. For the season, Bichette is batting .265 with 18 homers, 71 RBI and 69 runs scored.

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh will look to salvage the final game of the series by sending right-hander JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39 ERA) to the hill. He has pitched well in interleague matchups, including his Aug. 18 outing against the Boston Red Sox. In that game, he allowed just two hits, zero runs, zero walks, while striking out seven in seven innings of work in an 8-2 victory. For the season, Brubaker has started 24 games, pitching 127 innings, walking 47, while striking out 132.

Offensively, the Pirates have been led by shortstop Oneil Cruz, who was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI on Saturday. Cruz has been hot of late with hits in five of his last seven games. At Milwaukee last week, Cruz drove in five runs with a homer in the three-game series. For the season, he has 11 homers, 36 RBI and 26 runs scored in 60 games played.

