Bryce Harper rumors: Free agent slugger won't consider short-term contract offers from suitors

An idea that recently gained steam on the MLB rumor mill was the Giants jumping into the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, but under the caveat that they would offer a short-term deal with a high average annual value. Here to throw some cold water on the Giants fans who were hoping for a Harper signing is Jon Heyman:

Despite rumored offers/wishes of teams, word is Bryce Harper is not signing — or even considering — short-term deals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2019

Heyman is very dialed-in when it comes to Scott Boras clients like Harper. This isn't to say Harper won't be forced to take a short-term deal, though. He can only sign what he is offered.

The Phillies and possibly the White Sox -- and maybe even the Padres -- have been rumored in on Harper, however, and surely at least one team will offer something longer than the five years the Giants reportedly offered. It does seem like the Nationals' 10-year, $300 million offer is no longer in play, but it's always possible they circle back.

From where I sit, the idea of Harper to the Giants is pretty much off the table after this report. Sure enough, later in the day, ESPN's Buster Olney added this to the conversation:

There continues to be skepticism among some of the folks involved in the Giants/Harper conversation that San Francisco would generate the kind of offer that would sway the slugger. More smoke than fire at this point, in eyes of some involved. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 12, 2019

Things seem to be lining up for the Phillies here, but man, it's taking an awfully long time. Harper is a six-time All-Star and won the 2015 NL MVP. He's entering his age-26 season carrying a career 139 OPS+ and would change the complexion of any lineup.