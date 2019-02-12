Bryce Harper rumors: Free agent slugger won't consider short-term contract offers from suitors
This throws some cold water on the Harper-to-Giants buzz
An idea that recently gained steam on the MLB rumor mill was the Giants jumping into the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, but under the caveat that they would offer a short-term deal with a high average annual value. Here to throw some cold water on the Giants fans who were hoping for a Harper signing is Jon Heyman:
Heyman is very dialed-in when it comes to Scott Boras clients like Harper. This isn't to say Harper won't be forced to take a short-term deal, though. He can only sign what he is offered.
The Phillies and possibly the White Sox -- and maybe even the Padres -- have been rumored in on Harper, however, and surely at least one team will offer something longer than the five years the Giants reportedly offered. It does seem like the Nationals' 10-year, $300 million offer is no longer in play, but it's always possible they circle back.
From where I sit, the idea of Harper to the Giants is pretty much off the table after this report. Sure enough, later in the day, ESPN's Buster Olney added this to the conversation:
Things seem to be lining up for the Phillies here, but man, it's taking an awfully long time. Harper is a six-time All-Star and won the 2015 NL MVP. He's entering his age-26 season carrying a career 139 OPS+ and would change the complexion of any lineup.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CC Sabathia plans to retire after 2019
Sabathia is heading into his 19th MLB season
-
Rumors: Red Sox won't spend for Kimbrel
Here's the latest MLB gossip as pitchers and catchers head to Florida and Arizona
-
2019 MLB win totals: Padres under 77.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Most disappointing MLB offseasons
During a slow winter, these five teams didn't do much to improve their rosters
-
Phillies sign Aaron Nola to extension
The deal includes a club option for the 2023 season
-
Cleveland's quiet winter could be costly
Cleveland didn't move a big-name pitcher or do much of anything this winter