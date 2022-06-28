Happy Tuesday, fine people of the internet. Tyler Sullivan here subbing in for our good pal Tom Fornelli. I'll be your guide to help get you through the rest of your day and, more importantly, try and help you cash on a trio of MLB games slated for later tonight.

Let's quickly see what's making headlines before we get to the picks.

Alright, let's dive into the picks below.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Marlins at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: St. Louis Cardinals -145 Bet Now

Key Trend : Cardinals are 10-4 in their last 14 home games

: Cardinals are 10-4 in their last 14 home games The Pick: Cardinals (-145)

Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson has been dynamite at Busch Stadium this season. In his six starts at home, Hudson owns a 2.67 ERA and opponents are hitting .244 against him over that stretch. He'll now face a Marlins team that is dealing with a hobbled Jazz Chisholm. Meanwhile, the Marlins will be rolling out lefty Braxton Garrett. His 4.08 ERA is nothing to write home about and St. Louis has hit southpaws extremely well this season. Entering Tuesday, the Cardinals are batting .266 (fourth-highest average in the MLB) and have a .772 OPS (sixth-highest) against lefties.

As quirky as this may sound, the Cardinals also have settled into series quite well this year. In their last 29 games that were the second of the series (like this matchup), St. Louis is 22-7.

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Arizona Diamondbacks -105 Bet Now

The Pick: Diamondbacks (-110) -- The Padres just finished up a grueling stretch in which they played 31 games in 31 days. They were able to remain above .500 over that stretch -- even without Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup. While impressive, San Diego does seem ripe for the picking, especially with the Diamondbacks rolling out arguably their best starter in Zac Gallen and his team-leading 2.79 ERA.

In 32.2 career innings against the Padres, Gallen boasts a 3.03 ERA and has 37 strikeouts. Despite the loss, Gallen had his way with the Padres in his last start against them on June 21, going six innings with 11 strikeouts and just four hits. So long as he plays to his standard, he'll give the Diamondbacks their best chance to win a game in this series.

Key Trend: Padres are 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Pirates at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Washington Nationals -125 Bet Now

The Pick: Pirates (+105) -- Patrick Corbin is the ideal pitcher to fade on Tuesday. The lefty comes into this matchup with an abysmal 6.60 ERA and has given up the most hits (104) and runs (54) in the MLB so far this season. With Washington ranking 22nd in the league in runs scored, they don't exactly have the offensive firepower to keep up with another bad performance by Corbin.

That said, Pittsburgh's offense (28th in the MLB in runs scored) isn't exactly a powerhouse either, but we're banking on Corbin continuing his rough season -- and the Pirates possibly getting a little juice from recent call-up and top prospect O'Neil Cruz. The Pirates are also 5-2 in their last seven meeting against Washington.

Key Trend: Nationals are 19-46 in their last 65 home games.

