Dodgers rumors: Puig could go to Reds and open spot for Harper; L.A. eyeing Kluber, Realmuto and others

It was been a quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers until the winter meetings began this week in Las Vegas. Dodgers rumors have been constantly churning in the last 48 hours. Here's a look at which players could be moved and which teams the Dodgers could make a deal with...

Reds interested in Puig

The Dodgers are in talks with the Cincinnati Reds to send outfielder Yaisel Puig and lefty Alex Wood to Cincy in exchange for top pitching prospect Vladimir Gutierrez, according to CBS Sports MLB Analyst Jim Bowden. It's also possible that they would be able to absorb Homer Bailey's contract ($28 million remaining) and possibly get catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Bowden, who breaks down the rumors in this video.

According to a source, the Reds and Dodgers have discussed deals involving Yasiel Puig and/or Alex Wood, though it’s one of many scenarios out there. “Nothing serious at this point,” the source said. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2018

While the Reds and Dodgers have discussed deals involving Yasiel Puig and/or Alex Wood, there's still "nothing serious at this point," according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

#Reds, #Dodgers continue to talk. Kemp also part of conversations, sources say. Lots of names, lots of proposals. As noted yesterday, Bailey likely would go back to LAD. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

Matt Kemp has also been a part of the conversations, which have included "lots of names and lots of proposals," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. When it comes to including Bailey in a trade, he is a 10-and-5 player (10 years of service, five or more consecutive with the same team) meaning any trade involving him would require his approval.

If Dodgers trade Puig, they'll go after Harper

But it doesn't stop there. The continued rumors about this potential Dodgers-Reds trade also have sparked another set of rumors that L.A. would go after Bryce Harper to replace Puig, Bowden reports.

The Dodgers are reportedly trying to stay under the luxury tax threshold again, and with $190 million already on the books next season between guaranteed contracts and projected arbitration salaries, money might be tight under the $206 million luxury tax threshold. But, Los Angeles could still do some buying especially if the team trades Puig, which would help shed some cash. Could the Dodgers sign Harper, the best, most-expensive outfielder available in free agency? Maybe. Incidentally, the Dodgers reportedly offered Puig to the Nationals for Harper in an August waiver trade last summer.

Dodgers shopping for Cervelli, Realmuto

Los Angeles is also talking with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins for either Francisco Cervelli or J.T. Realmuto. As our Mike Axisa mentioned in his National League West winter meetings breakdown, one of the Dodgers biggest needs this winter is finding a catcher. Yasmani Grandal is a free agent and Los Angeles will need to find a replacement who can hold down the fort until stud catching prospects Will Smith and Keibert Ruiz are ready. Swinging a trade for Realmuto and his two years of team control would fit the timeline perfectly. Cervelli is scheduled to make $11.5 million next season and he also fits the profile of a stopgap the Dodgers may be in search of as they wait for Smith and Ruiz.

Dodgers still talking to Cleveland for Kluber

And finally, the Dodgers are talking to the Cleveland Indians about a deal that would send outfielders Alex Verdugo and Joc Pederson plus right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling to Cleveland in exchange for either Trevor Bauer or Corey Kluber.

This rumor isn't a new one as it first swirled at the end of November, but it's picked up even more steam since then. When the Indians said that they were going to "listen" to offers this offseason for starting pitchers such as Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, the Dodgers were one of the first to inquire about a possible trade. After losing in the World Series each of the last two seasons, it's a real possibility that we could see the Dodgers give up outfielders like Verdugo and Pederson so that they could head into 2019 with a rotation strong enough to win them their first World Series title in 31 years.

On Wednesday, Indians manager Terry Francona told MLB Network that "99 percent of what he's seeing is incorrect" when it comes to the pitching trade rumors.

"We are not trying to give our pitching away. If somebody comes and makes a trade for one of our pitchers, they are going to have knocked our socks off," Francona told MLB Network.

#Indians Terry Francona: "99% of what I'm seeing is incorrect." pic.twitter.com/l7mHDzfZTA — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 12, 2018

Whew. Did you get all of that? Looks like L.A. could close out the 2018 winter meetings with a bang. You can keep up with all the latest winter meetings buzz with our roundup for Wednesday.