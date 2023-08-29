Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve recorded the franchise's first cycle since 2013 on Monday night in a blowout victory against the Boston Red Sox (box score).

Altuve doubled in the third inning, singled in the fifth, tripled in the sixth, and then homered in the eighth to complete the feat. Altuve drove in four runs, tying him with Yordan Alvarez for the most among Astros players.

Here's the home run in its full motion picture glory:

Altuve, 33, entered Monday hitting .314/.409/.500 (149 OPS+) with nine home runs, 30 RBI, and 13 stolen bases (on 15 attempts) in 61 games. Of course, he missed the onset of the season recovering from a fractured thumb that he suffered during spring's World Baseball Classic.

The last Astro to hit for the cycle was Brandon Barnes on July 19, 2013. Barnes accomplished the feat against the Seattle Mariners. Overall, this represents the ninth cycle in franchise history. Here's a list of the others, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

César Cedeño: August 2, 1972

César Cedeño, August 9, 1976

Bob Watson, June 24, 1977

Andújar Cedeño, August 25, 1992

Jeff Bagwell, July 18, 2001

Craig Biggio, April 8, 2002

Luke Scott, July 28, 2006

Brandon Barnes, July 19, 2013

Jose Altuve, August 28, 2023

Other players who have hit for the cycle this season include Luis Arraez (Miami Marlins), Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles), J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies), and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds).