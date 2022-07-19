The Major League Baseball All-Star Game has long been one of the most recognizable spectacles in sports, but playing along with daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel adds another element to the Midsummer Classic. Few other single-game tournaments have the potential for the wide variety of outcomes the MLB All-Star Game does, and multiple entries and roster combinations could produce dramatically different outcomes for players. The question then becomes which of baseball's best players should you choose for your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday?

Last year, Boston's Xander Bogaerts was the only American League player to finish the All-Star Game with multiple hits, and he returns this year as a reserve for the AL side. The only returning players on the National League roster that finished with hits in last year's game are Freddie Freeman and Manny Machado, but how much should you prioritize them in the MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Nola pitched 8.1 scoreless innings and struck out 10 Marlins batters to return 39.75 points on DraftKings and 65 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is Yankees outfielder and four-time All-Star Aaron Judge. This season, Judge leads the league in home runs (33) and runs scored (74), with offensive splits of .284/.364/.618. Judge also leads the majors in total bases this season (204), with 14 doubles and 96 hits.

Judge had a walk and a run in last year's All-Star Game as well as in his previous appearance in 2018, where he also came away with an RBI. This year, Judge has a .293 average against starting pitchers in his first at bats against them, and 40 of his 70 RBI have come against relievers that he has seen for the first time in games. Judge has only played three career games in Dodger Stadium, but in those appearances, he finished with five hits, three home runs and four RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for the All-Star Game includes rostering Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. Soto won the Home Run Derby on Monday night after turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension with Washington. This season, Soto leads the majors in walks, and in his first career All-Star Game last year, he drew two of them as a reserve for the National League.

Soto's performance in the derby was prefaced by an outstanding two-week run of play heading into this week. Over his last 12 games, he finished with 16 hits, five home runs and 10 RBI. Soto is striking out at the lowest rate of his career (13.7 percent), and hasn't whiffed at the plate since July 7. The last time Soto saw American League starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, he hit a two-run homer in a 9-7 Nationals win at Tampa Bay last season.

