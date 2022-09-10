We're into the final month of the 2022 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players have had five months now to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. But every day presents new challenges and the MLB DFS player pool is typically a little more shallow on Saturdays with games spread throughout the day. Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the mound for the Angels against the Astros and he's typically been a pretty safe bet for MLB daily Fantasy players throughout the season.

But he's also a costly option for your MLB DFS lineups ($10,600 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel) and he's got a tough matchup against a loaded Astros lineup. So should you splurge on a player like Ohtani? And who are the value options for Saturday's MLB DFS slate to help you afford upper-echelon talent?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins hit a solo home run on Friday to return 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, September 10, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who is listed at $4,700 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old slugger provides enormous power from the left side of the plate and he enters Saturday's action slashing .226/.314/.460 with 28 home runs and 76 RBI on the season.

He's been at his best against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 24 of his 28 home runs against righties and posting a .805 OPS with the split in his favor. On Saturday, he'll face Reds righty Chase Anderson, who has given up seven earned runs and two homers in five innings of work so far in 2022. The Brewers will also host Saturday's contest and Tellez has a whopping .908 OPS at home this season.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old Dominican hasn't been able to replicate his all-star season from 2019 when he had 32 home runs and 92 RBI with 10 stolen bases while posting a .981 OPS.

However, he's still provided offensive utility when healthy over the last three years, with 26 home runs and 113 RBI over 254 games the last three years while posting a .790 OPS. Marte has 10 home runs, 46 RBI and four stolen bases in 2022 but he has absolutely hammered the Rockies, posting a .906 OPS against them this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, September 10, 2022

