Last season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette led the conversation when it came to the exciting young offense on the Toronto Blue Jays. While both continue to be effective this season, others have stepped up to provide further support in the lineup. Second baseman Santiago Espinal is fourth on the team in RBI with 18, and Matt Chapman is third, with 20, despite hitting below the Mendoza line. Should either be considered for MLB DFS lineups this afternoon when the Blue Jays visit the Angels?

Los Angeles will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound, who is coming off of back-to-back wins against Oakland in which he only gave up two runs in 13.2 innings pitched. Besides Guerrero and Bichette, George Springer may be the next best Toronto hitter to consider in the MLB DFS player pool. Over his last six games, he's scored six runs with two homers and four RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, he highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, May 29, 2022

Bogaerts is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday as well, and is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. For the season, he has offensive splits of .320/.390/.465 with five home runs and 20 RBI. Over the last two weeks, Bogaerts has hit three of his five long balls, with 10 runs scored on his 12 total hits.

Historically, Bogaerts has struggled against Baltimore Orioles probable starter Bruce Zimmermann, and has just one hit in nine at-bats. Zimmermann appears to come into Sunday as a vulnerable pitcher, however, as he allowed nine total earned runs in consecutive starts against the Yankees on May 19 and 24. All of Bogaerts' home runs and 13 of his runs batted in have come at home, and Zimmermann has a 4.37 ERA with a 1.235 WHIP in road starts this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bogaerts with Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story ($5,700 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Earlier this month, Story had one of the top Fantasy performances of the season when he hit three home runs in a win against Seattle on May 19. In the eight games since then, he's recorded four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Story is one of the few Red Sox batters that hasn't faced Zimmermann prior to Sunday, but there is plenty of reason for optimism. In addition to his recent strong run of hitting this month, he's been very effective against left-handed starting pitching for the year. In eight starts against southpaws, Story has batting splits of .281/.343/.594 with four doubles and 13 RBIs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, May 29, 2022

