MLB spring training games are officially happening, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet, plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. The market picked up late Friday night, when the San Francisco Giants inked Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, per Jeff Passan. Previously, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years. Still, reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell remains on the market. 

The Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kershaw is sticking with the Dodgers. Slugger Jorge Soler, meanwhile is heading to the heart of San Francisco's lineup while Amed Rosario will help round out the Rays' infield. Tim Anderson will hope to rebound on a one-year deal with the Marlins, while the Tigers added Gio Urshela.

Additionally, there were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.

Two of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and multiple members of our top 50 free agents list are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Snell, Jordan Montgomery and J.D. Martinez.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
DH/RHP Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
RHPOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
3
Cody Bellinger (28)
1B/CF Signed three-year, $80 million deal
4
Matt Chapman (30)
3B
Signed three-year, $54 million deal, per report
5
Aaron Nola (30)
RHP Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
6
Blake Snell (31)
LHP
Free agent
7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
LHP Signed four-year, $80 million deal
8
Marcus Stroman (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $37 million deal
9
Lucas Giolito (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
LHP
Free agent
11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
12
Sonny Gray (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $75 million deal
13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
1B Signed two-year, $34 million deal
14
Josh Hader (29)
LHP Signed five-year, $95 million deal
15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
CFKiwoom Heroes (KBO)
 Signed six-year, $113 million deal
16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
OF Signed three-year, $42 million deal
17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
1B/3B Signed three-year, $45 million deal
18
Harrison Bader (29)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
19
Jorge Soler (32)
DH Signed three-year $42 million deal
20
Joc Pederson (31)
OF/DH Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
21
Justin Turner (39)
3B/DH Signed one-year, $13 million deal
22
J.D. Martinez (36)
DH
Free agent
23
Tim Anderson (30)
SS Signed one-year, $5 million deal
24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
LHP Signed one-year, $5 million deal
25
Jordan Hicks (27)
RHP Signed four-year, $44 million deal
26
Hector Neris (34)
RHP Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
OF Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
28
Kenta Maeda (35)
RHP Signed two-year, $24 million deal
29
Michael Wacha (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $32 million deal
30
Gary Sanchez (31)
C Signed one-year, $7 million deal
31
Michael Taylor (32)
CF
Free agent
32
Robert Stephenson (31)
RHP Signed three-year, $33 million contract
33
Michael Brantley (36)
OF/DH N/A
Retired
34
Tommy Pham (35)
OF/DH
Free agent
35
Gio Urshela (32)
3B Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
36
Tyler Mahle (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $22 million deal
37
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Signed one-year, $13 million deal
38
James Paxton (35)
LHP Signed one-year, $7 million deal
39
Seth Lugo (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $45 million deal
40
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
LHP Hanwha Eagles (KBO)
Signed eight-year, $12.8 million deal
42
Shota Imanaga (30)
LHPYokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
 Signed four-year, $53 million deal
43
Mitch Garver (33)
DH/C Signed two-year, $24 million deal
44
Jason Heyward (34)
OF Signed one-year, $9 million deal
45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
1B Signed one-year, $3.5 million split deal
46
Garrett Cooper (33)
1B Signed minor-league deal
47
Carlos Santana (37)
1B Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
48
Frankie Montas (30)
RHP Signed one-year, $16 million deal
49
Amed Rosario (28)
2B Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent