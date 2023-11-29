Major League Baseball's offseason has arrived, and the stove is beginning to heat up in the last week of November. MLB's annual Winter Meetings are slated for next week, and a handful of top players have inked deals in recent days. So far, starting pitchers have been on the move in free agency. Aaron Nola stayed put with the Phillies, while Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda both left the Twins for new teams in 2024. Luis Severino, meanwhile, crossed town from the Yankees and signed a one-year deal with the Mets.

The biggest names on the market this winter are two-way player extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani and incoming Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was posted for MLB consideration by the Orix Buffaloes. Some other notables include NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, and third baseman Matt Chapman. Check out our top 50 list, including write-ups on every player, here.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker