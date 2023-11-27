Major League Baseball's offseason has arrived, and the stove is beginning to heat up in the last week of November. MLB's annual Winter Meetings are slated for next week, and a handful of top players have inked deals in recent days. So far, starting pitchers have been on the move in free agency with Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda agreeing to free agent deals. Nola stayed put with the Phillies, while Gray and Maeda both left the Twins for new teams in 2024.
The biggest names on the market this winter are two-way player extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani and incoming Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was posted for MLB consideration by the Orix Buffaloes. Some other notables include NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, and third baseman Matt Chapman. Check out our top 50 list, including write-ups on every player, here.
CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Free agent
|2
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Free agent
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Free agent
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|10
Jordan Montgomery (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Free agent
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Free agent
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Free agent
|15
|Jung Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Free agent
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Free agent
|19
Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Free agent
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Free agent
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Free agent
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|30
Gary Sanchez (30)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Free agent
|32
Robert Stephenson (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|34
Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Luis Severino (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
|Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Free agent
|43
Mitch Garver (32)
|DH/C
|Free agent
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|46
Garrett Cooper (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Free agent
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (35)
|1B
|Free agent