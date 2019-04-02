MLB schedule, scores: Bryce Harper makes return to Nationals Park as member of Phillies
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Our first full week of MLB action continues Tuesday, with Bryce Harper making his first return to Washington, D.C., when the 3-0 Phillies open a two-game series at Nationals Park. After signing a historic 10-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies this offseason, this will the first time in Harper's career that he'll step on the field in D.C. as an opponent. We've got everything you need to know about Harper's first road game in D.C., including how to watch the game, which will be highlighted by an early start from Nats' right-hander Max Scherzer.
We'll be keeping this post updated with scores, news and happenings as the Tuesday games get underway, so you don't miss a thing. For everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action, check back throughout the day.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule and scores for Tuesday, April 2
- Tigers vs. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins vs. Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox vs. Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks vs. Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Quick hits
- Ronald Acuna and the Braves are reportedly finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension. Here's more on the elite youngster's deal.
- The Blue Jays dealt longtime outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants. More on the trade details here.
- Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz will begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. Folty is scheduled to make two rehab starts, which would mean he could be ready to join the Braves in about two weeks. He's recovering from right elbow soreness he first experienced during spring training.
- Daniel Murphy will miss at least a month with his left index finger avulsion fracture. fractured the tip of his left index, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Back told MLB Network Radio in an interview on Tuesday. Murphy injured his finger in Friday's game while making a diving stop at first base. Pat Valaika will most likely take on a bench role for the infield as Ryan McMahon and Mark Reynolds are expected to split time at first base.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brewers vs Reds odds, expert picks, bets
Adam Thompson has his finger on the pulse of the Milwaukee Brewers.
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for April 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Giants add to outfield with Pillar trade
Pillar was the longest-tenured member of the Blue Jays
-
Yankees vs. Tigers odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Yankees vs. Tigers game 10,000 ti...
-
Phillies vs. Nationals preview, pick
Bryce Harper returns to Washington for the first time since choosing Philadelphia
-
8 principles of baseball uni fashion
The Indians' uniforms for their home opener were good but not perfect