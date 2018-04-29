MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees, Rays try to keep winning streaks alive

It's a Sunday, that means it's a fun day -- or, at least, a day brimming with ballgames. Everyone is in action today. As such, keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and highlights from the day in baseball.

Sunday's scores

Yankees hope to make it nine in a row

Remember when the Yankees were off to a so-so start, sitting around .500 a few weeks into the season? The Yankees have since asserted their dominance over the Twins and Angels, both teams that were expected to be in the postseason hunt entering the year. Along the way, New York has won eight consecutive games. With a win on Sunday and a Red Sox loss, the Yankees would find themselves a game out of first place.

In order to live up to their half of that arrangement, the Yankees will need CC Sabathia to outduel Tyler Skaggs of the Angels. Both southpaws are entering Sunday night's tilt with good seasonal marks. Sabathia has a 1.86 ERA and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first four starts. Skaggs, meanwhile, has an identical strikeout-to-walk ratio to go with a slightly bigger 2.96 ERA.

One other thing to watch for in this game? How much closer Albert Pujols can position himself to 3,000 hits. He enters the day with 2,995 for his career.

Rays do, too

The Yankees aren't the only American League East team with a lengthy winning streak on the line Sunday. The Rays -- yes, the Rays, long forgotten after starting the year 4-13 -- have won eight in a row, and could well polish off a sweep of the Red Sox.

If the Rays are to do so, they'll need an unbalanced pitching matchup to go their way. Tampa Bay will start Matt Andriese opposite of Rick Porcello. Andriese has historically been a competent back-of-the-rotation arm, but this will be his first start of the season, having tossed 13 innings across seven games. He's tallied strong strikeout and walk numbers, but his 5.40 ERA remains unsightly. Porcello, conversely, has both the pretty ERA (1.93) and the shiny peripherals (8.00 strikeouts per walk).

Porcello also has this nifty stat working in his favor: he's yet to allow a home run this year.

Kingham debuts, tries to keep Pirates in first

The National League Central is already shaping up to be a wild race, with four teams entering Sunday within a half game of first place. The sole owner of first so far? The Pirates, of all teams. Pittsburgh has a matchup against the Cardinals to concern themselves with, and the winner will walk away with a share of first regardless of what happens elsewhere.

The starting pitcher responsible for keeping the Pirates on the overachieving track will be Nick Kingham, who, by the way, is making his big-league debut. Kingham, 26, used to be a regarded as a top-100 prospect. He's since undergone Tommy John surgery and has settled into what scouts expect will be a No. 4 starter type thanks to an arsenal of largely average pitches.

Kingham's stay figures to be short-lived, as the Pirates are using him to reset their rotation following a doubleheader earlier in the week. Still, bet on seeing more of him in the coming months and years.

Can Tomlin right ship?

Josh Tomlin has had a miserable April. In four appearances (three of them starts), he's allowed eight home runs across 12 ⅔ innings. For those unwilling to do the math, that projects out to, oh, 95 home runs in 150 innings. Yikes.

For one reason or another, Tomlin isn't going to hit that mark. The question is whether he can get back on track in time to save his spot in the rotation. Tomlin will try to answer in the affirmative on Sunday, as he gets the ball against the Mariners.

Tomlin's task of keeping the Mariners in the park won't be an easy one. Seattle enters Sunday ranked in the top 10 in team home runs. Mitch Haniger in particular merits more love -- he's up to nine home runs in 92 at-bats, giving him a 1.026 OPS.

Say Tomlin does keep the ball in the yard -- it would mark his first homer-free start since Sept. 14 of last year, and his first against a non-American League Central opponent since last July.

Quick hits

Live team updates