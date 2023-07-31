Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and notable names are already changing clubhouses. The biggest deal of the trade deadline (so far) went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night.

First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

The trade market potentially features some All-Star arms, like Justin Verlander of the Mets and Blake Snell of the Padres. Productive hitters like Jeimer Candelario might be on the move as well.

The Dodgers have also had a busy week on the trade front, adding Kiké Hernández, Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in deals with the Red Sox, Guardians and White Sox, respectively. The Mets, meanwhile, began selling after a disappointing first half when they traded reliever David Robertson to the Marlins, then Scherzer and Mark Canha.

The trade deadline is set for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 31

Team Acquired





Chi. Cubs INF Jeimer Candelario





Washington SS Kevin Made, LHP DJ Herz







Team Acquired





Milwaukee OF Mark Canha





N.Y. Mets RHP Justin Jarvis







July 30

July 29

Team Acquired





Texas Max Scherzer, cash considerations





N.Y. Mets Luisangel Acuña







July 28

July 27

Team Acquired





Miami RHP David Robertson





N.Y. Mets INF Marco Vargas, C Ronald Hernandez







July 26

July 25

July 24

July 19