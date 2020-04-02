Phillies star Bryce Harper donates $500,000 to coronavirus relief in Las Vegas and Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper announced a $500,000 donation to coronavirus relief causes in Las Vegas and Philadelphia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, will be donating to Direct Relief and Three Square in Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia. Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, and now plays for the Phillies after signing a mega deal in free agency last year.

"We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury," Harper wrote. "As the world battles COVID-19 and its effects, we are keeping the faith and praying for a swift return to normalcy."

Direct Relief in Las Vegas is a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that aims to help people affected by poverty or emergencies. Three Squares in Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia are both food banks that are helping to provide meals to families and students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Las Vegas will always be my family's first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly."

Houston Astros teammates George Springer and Alex Bregman each made donations of their own, to help those in need during the time of uncertainty. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer also took action to help and started a GoFundMe for Reds' workers affected by the league shutdown.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, former teammates in Atlanta, also announced donations to coronavirus relief causes. And, Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo gave all 190 minor leaguers in the organization $1,000 each during the shutdown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring training was cancelled on March 12, and the start of Major League Baseball's 2020 regular season is currently on hold.