Veteran right-hander Sergio Romo, a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, has agreed to a minor-league contract to return to the Giants, reports The Athletic. Romo will make one last appearance at Oracle Park during the team's Bay Bridge series with the Oakland Athletics at the end of spring training, then hang up his spikes.

"I promise I'm not trying to take anyone's spot. I'm telling you straight up, I'm not coming (to spring training) to make a team. I can't make this team right now. Mainly, I'm not trying to. I like where I am in life, seeing my kids as often as I can. I've made a home here (in San Francisco)," Romo told The Athletic. "... Forever Giant. You hear that, forever Giant. And for me, that's what's up. I mean that. Forever grateful. Legitimately, that's what's up."

Now 40, Romo pitched briefly with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays last season, and allowed 16 runs in 18 innings. He spent 2021 in the Bay Area with the A's and posted a 4.67 ERA in 61 2/3 innings while holding righties to a .240 batting average and .290 on-base percentage. The slider specialist owns a career 3.21 ERA in parts of 15 MLB seasons, and was an All-Star in 2013.

Romo was a key member of San Francisco's championship teams in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He allowed five runs in 21 1/3 innings those three postseasons while striking out 20 and walking two. Most notably, Romo froze in-his-prime Miguel Cabrera to complete the four-game sweep and close out the 2012 World Series clincher.

Originally a 28th-round pick in the 2005 draft, Romo made his MLB debut in 2008 and arrived for good in late 2009. From 2010-16, Romo posted a 2.49 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while ranking among the league leaders in relief appearances and relief innings. He was a late-inning workhorse during San Francisco's reign atop the sport.

Romo signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2017 -- "I never got booed (in San Francisco), even when I showed up in a Dodger uniform," Romo told The Athletic -- and later pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Athletics, Mariners, and Blue Jays. On May 19, 2018, Romo became the first ever "opener" with the Rays.

The annual Bay Bridge series is a set of exhibition games between the Giants and A's at their home ballparks at the end of spring training. This year they will play at RingCentral Coliseum on Sunday, March 26, and at Oracle Park on Monday, March 27. Romo is the all-time leader with 272 regular season pitching appearances at Oracle Park.